Kelly Bishop's Favorite 'Gilmore Girls' Boyfriend Will Surprise Literally No One
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Gilmore Girls cast talks about which of Rory Gilmore's boyfriends is their favorite pretty frequently. (Although, in their defense, I also think about MY favorite of Rory's boyfriends pretty frequently). Milo Ventimiglia loves Dean, Jared Padalecki loves Jess, and Lauren Graham simply refuses to reveal her favorite. Kelly Bishop, however, finally spilled on her favorite of the three, and her answer comes as no surprise. She is, after all, Emily Gilmore in real life!
"I have to admit I'm Team Logan," Kelly Bishop says in an interview with Gallery Books. "Although I really love the other two. But there is something about Logan — there's something about [Matt Czuchry's] acting that I particularly liked in working with him. He had a very manly quality, where the other guys were, like, boys. Great boys, but Logan was like an old movie star, like a man."
I might be Team Jess, but I totally agree that since Logan is Rory's first relationship while living on her own, he has a more adult and mature quality about him...even when he's making ridiculous jokes or going off on Life and Death Brigade missions.
Bishop's new memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl(which features a forward from GG creator Amy Sherman-Palladino), is coming September 17. The book covers all things Gilmore Girls, as well as other moments from Bishop's life, like winning a Tony Award for A Chorus Line to starring in Dirty Dancing with Jennifer Grey to marching for women's rights.
Kelly Bishop is, and always has been, just as spirited as Emily Gilmore. She's "so disciplined and so prepared and never, ever complains," Lauren Graham said while promoting her own memoir, Have I Told You This Already?
"I'd tell her some story of some date I had [and] she'd be like, 'He sounds awful! Drop him,'" Graham continues. "She's always telling me how young I am, which is so fun, and she's like, 'Oh you have so much time,' and she's just lived this wonderful life and just loves me, and is so kind to me."
Everyone deserves a Kelly Bishop in their life! Read The Third Gilmore Girlwhen it drops September 17, and check out 8 Unanswered Gilmore Girls Questions We Can’t Stop Thinking About for more!
