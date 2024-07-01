Lauren Graham Just Posted The Sweetest Mini 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Emily and Lorelai Gilmore might not always get along the best, but Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop are best friends IRL. "She doesn't have biological children and she always says, 'I'm your TV mom,'" Lauren said while promoting Have I Told You This Already?. "[When we text], she signs TVM and I'm TVD, and we've just been really special people for each other."
Well our favorite TVM and TVD just had the sweetest reunion, and I hope they invite me next time!
Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop met up for a lunch date — Lauren wearing a blue coat Lorelai would totally approve of and Kelly wearing a beautiful silver choker. In true Gilmore girl fashion, they're both wearing big black (and sassy!) sunglasses.
"Here’s to the ladies who lunch," Lauren says in the Instagram caption.
Fans were just as excited to see Lauren and Kelly reunited, and flooded the comments with sweet messages.
"When Friday night dinners turn into Friday lunches," one comment jokes. "Hope you both had two glasses of wine."
Neil Jacobs/Netflix
This isn't the first time Lauren Graham has posted about Lorelai. "I smelled snow but then spoiler alert it melted," she says in another post, while she also recently posted about an old TV Guide teasing a shocker for Lorelai.
I am loving all these Instagram throwbacks and I hope she continues to post them — especially when we get closer to Gilmore Girls rewatch season.
Let us know your favorite moment between Emily and Lorelai? Let us know on Facebook and check out This Genius Gilmore Girls Prequel Idea Is A Need Not A Want for more!
