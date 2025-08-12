Watch Kelly Bishop’s Emotional Reaction To This Beloved ‘Gilmore Girls’ Clip

Gilmore Girls fans can name their favorite season, episode, and character without a problem. There's also a good chance they're very moved by their favorite scenes. And fans aren't the only ones! At an event promoting Kelly Bishop's memoir The Third Gilmore Girl, the actress (who played Emily Gilmore throughout the show's 7 seasons) watched a beautiful scene between Emily and Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann) — and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Here's Kelly Bishop's sweet reaction to Emily and Richard's vow renewal in Gilmore Girls season 5, episode 13, "Wedding Bell Blues."

Kelly Bishop loves Emily and Richard as much as 'Gilmore Girls' fans do. #emilygilmore #richardgilmore #gilmoregirls #gilmoregirlstiktok #thethirdgilmoregirl ♬ original sound - NannyWags247 @nannywags Watching Kelly Bishop watch a clip of Gilmore girls in live time was not on my bingo card ever. #kellybishop In the clip, from @nannywags on TikTok, Kelly Bishop and the audience watch a clip from "Wedding Bell Blues," which features Emily and Richard renewing their vows. In the clip, Richard tells their friends and family that he went through all the great music of recent decades to find the perfect song to usher the couple into the next phase of their marriage ("the best phase in our marriage, I believe," he tells Emily). But while he went through all the greats, Richard admits he remembered the one tune that would soothe Lorelai while she had ear infections. It was always Emily's favorite even though the subject of the song was named Bill and not Richard. "Well Emily, for tonight and tonight only, my name is Bill," he says. "And this is our song." He sweeps Emily out of her chair for a dance, and the IRL room erupts into applause as the clips ends. "I love it," Kelly Bishop says into her mic.

While it's a beautiful moment in the series, considering Emily and Richard separated earlier in season 5, it's even more emotional considering Edward Herrmann passed away in 2014. You can even see Kelly take a deep breath and have to steady herself after watching. "Crying while watching Kelly Bishop tear up at Emily Gilmore was not on my bingo card..." one TikTok user commented, while another agreed, "I would have sobbed if I had been there. Rip Ed." "Kelly adored Ed," a third user said. "She was the only person from the show that his family invited to say goodbye to him in the hospital before he died. Emily and Richard forever." I'm not crying you are!

And filming 'A Year in the Life' wasn't the same without Edward Herrmann. And with Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premiering on Netflix in 2016, Kelly opened up about what it was like to film the sequel miniseries without the Gilmore patriarch. “It was hard,” she told E! News. “He was our guy. I know he would have done it if he could have.” But Kelly also shares that she has plenty of fond memories of their time together. “Because we were both New York actors, I think we had sort of a camaraderie going anyway, and then when we both discovered that we liked to do the New York Times crossword puzzle,” she continued. “I’d grab a Times and I’d bring it into the makeup and hair trailer and we’d just do the puzzle together. And then we’d carry it off to set if we hadn’t finished it and work on it there between takes.”

