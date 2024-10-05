This 'Gilmore Girls' Moment Proves Emily & Richard Were Never The Villains
Gilmore Girls turned 24 on October 5, 2024, and naturally, I have no chill about it. I'm breaking out all the best Gilmore-approved recipes and every single Gilmore Girls fall activity I can squeeze into my calendar. And, of course, that includes a cup of coffee and a Gilmore Girls rewatch. If you ask me, this show's best fall episodes will always include the pilot, and on my latest rewatch, I noticed one moment between Lorelai and her parents that I think actually proves Richard and Emily were never the villains Lorelai made them out to be.
We all know the story of Lorelai's childhood: feeling stifled by the rules and societal expectations Emily placed on her, constantly looking for a way to escape, and eventually running away at 16 after learning she was pregnant with Rory. And ahead of Rory's 16th birthday, Lor realizes the only way Rory will be able to attend the prestigious Chilton Academy is if Emily and Richard help her with the tuition. So she pushes down her pride, grabs a cup o' joe, and reluctantly returns to her childhood home to ask for a check.
If you watch closely, Emily Gilmore is actually really excited to see Lorelai when she first opens the door. It breaks my heart just a little bit because, based on the "Is it Easter already?" comment (and Lorelai not knowing anything about Emily's life), this is probably the first interaction they've had in months, and it's clear Lorelai would rather be anywhere else. Plus, when Lorelai finally explains the situation, and promises she'll pay them back because she doesn't ask for favors, there's a moment where Emily and Richard look disappointed in the fact Lorelai doesn't give them the opportunity to be involved in their lives or spoil Rory. And this brings us to one of the show's most defining details: Friday Night Dinners.
Despite the unrealistic nature of the Friday Night Dinners (you're telling me neither Lorelai nor Rory had Friday night plans for 7 YEARS?!), it serves as a fun way for Emily to host her family, an area where she definitely shines, and to just catch up with the girls. She even says it herself, that if she's going to be involved in Rory's life financially, that she wants to be involved socially and emotionally.
There are a lot of things Richard and Emily could have done different (isn't that true for literally all parents?), but I think the entire idea of Friday Night Dinners proves they were never the outright toxic villains Lor made them out to be, because all they want is to spend time with Lorelai and Rory. Forbes highlights that the benefits of family dinners include higher self-esteem and lower rates of substance abuse and depression (stats Emily would totally know about as our resident etiquette extraordinaire).
Who knows, if the Gilmores had always had Friday Night Dinners, healthy communication, and time simply spent together, Lorelai might not have felt like her childhood was so stifling after all. But even though Gilmore Girls' Friday Night Dinners don't come without their fair share of fights, the fact they have them at all is a huge step in the right direction. Emily is willing to try and rebuild her relationship with Lorelai; Lorelai is willing to participate for Rory. And this single event reignites relationships between the family, and slowly but surely heals a lot of wounds. Rory and Richard start golfing, Lorelai eventually gets Emily to crack a joke. And in all their imperfection, Lorelai, Emily, and Richard really get to know each other again, and start to create a new life together. And that moment is one of the most beautiful parts of the whole series.
Is there a Friday Night Dinner in every episode of Gilmore Girls?
Yes there's a Friday Night Dinner in almost every episode of Gilmore Girls! There are over 70 dinner scenes.
What do they eat at Friday Night Dinner?
Gilmore Girls' Friday Night Dinners usually involve dinner party-level cuisine, from pot roasts and vegetables to lamb and soup. (And there's always wine). But there's also an episode where Rory gets them to loosen up and have some pizza!
