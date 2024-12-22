10 Surprising Moments From Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' NYC House Tour
Architecture Digest's Open Door video series is a juicy peek inside the homes of celebs — and we’re a bit obsessed. From Emma Roberts' cozy, book-filled retreat to Kendall Jenner's serene and chic abode, these tours aren’t just about stunning interiors; they also give us a rare glimpse into their at-home personalities. Live with Kelly and Mark hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ recent upper East Side tour had me gushing, but also with a few pauses, like huh? Their five-story home felt like a love letter to their relationship as much as an example of their impeccable style. Here are 10 surprising moments from their beautiful AD house tour!
Scroll down to see all the surprising moments from Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' house tour!
Eyeball Art
Architectural Digest | Art by Marc Quinn
The series of painted photographs by artist Marc Quinn outside Kelly and Mark's bedrooms were one of the bigger surprises. They feature a close-up and enlarged image of their three kids' eyeballs. "They don't live here anymore, but it still feels like they're still with us," says Mark. I'm not an empty nester yet, but I can't tell if he's joking here or not. "I can stare at my kids' eyes forever," adds Kelly. SAME.
TVs Behind Mirrors
Architectural Digest
As someone who really dislikes the look of TVs in any room except a room dedicated to bingeing, I love all of the hidden TVs in their bedroom (shown above), living room, and Mark's man cave.
Escargot Toothpicks
Architectural Digest
This actually has a sweet story behind it, and as an escargot/snail lover, this gift is actually pretty cute. The home was designed with AD100 Hall of Fame interior designer William Sofield, known for his modern luxury style, and he gifted this to them because their son loved escargot, surprisingly at age 9 (at the same time when Sofield was designing the home).
The Dark Cave (on The Fifth Floor)
Architectural Digest
The first surprise moment was Mark's Bar 5, which is where the tour begins. The dark interior was a bit of a surprise until you see the rest of the house in its luxe and neutral palette. It's called Bar 5, Mark notes, because it's on the fifth floor of their forever home, so basically the opposite of a man cave!
They Share A Bathroom!
Architectural Digest
Few couples would choose to share a bathroom and closet if they could afford a place with more than one. That was one of the more endearing parts of their tour. This couple still really loves each other and it's SO cute to see. Even with kids out of the house, they choose to share a bathroom and closet because it brings them closer. #relationshipgoals!
I Want To Be Where People Aren't Pillow
Architectural Digest
Is Kelly Ripa actually an introvert? She spends her time writing at the desk in their bedroom and a split second reveals this cheeky needlepoint pillow. I love their sense of a humor, which really shines through in this video.
Lazy Susan Dining Table
Architectural Digest
I have a soft spot for round dining tables — I feel like they naturally encourage everyone to be part of the conversation. For Kelly and Mark, their dining table has a special feature: it actually turns 360 degrees like a Lazy Susan. Amazing!
Translucent Cabinetry
Architectural Digest
Kelly notes that their translucent cabinetry keeps them honest and forces them to be organized. When Mark talks about the decision-making that went around cabinet pulls, I felt SO seen. Every decision in my home came pretty easily except choosing the cabinet pulls! It felt ridiculous, but I labored over this major (minor?) renovation choice.
The Living Room Trap Door
Architectural Digest
Finally, the hilarious comment from Mark about trapping guests in the living room with a sliding door had me LOL. They are truly adorable and silly. Take a peek inside this totally fun and heart-tugging tour!
Watch Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Full House Tour Here!
