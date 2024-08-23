This Jaw-Dropping 70s-Inspired Home Renovation Is A Total Transformation
Kirsten Blazek, founder of a design firm A1000XBetter in Los Angeles, describes her friend Jennifer as “the definition of a ride or die friend.” They’ve traveled the world together, celebrated many milestone moments, and both have a passion for design. Jennifer Parker-Stanton, her pal, is a realtor living in Los Angeles, but in a previous life was a costumer for film.
“She is a thrifter and nothing makes her happier than treasure hunting for vintage items,” says Kirsten. “She especially loves mid-century ceramics and both she and her husband have a special love of 1970’s inspired design.” That means lots of wood, texture, and curated collected vintage items from that era.
BEFORE: OFFICE
Jennifer Parker-Stanton
Jennifer’s office in their 1958 Mid Century Modern home was in need of a major upgrade. She enlisted Kirsten to help bring her vision to life by infusing A1000XBetter’s design magic.
California modern with a woodsy coastal vibe was the ask. “We wanted to stay true to the style of the house but inject a nod to elements that would be found in a wood-clad Big Sur-type home,” says Kirsten.
AFTER: OFFICE
Michael P.H. Clifford
Kirsten’s team renovated three spaces that flowed into each other – an office, bathroom, and laundry room.
Storage was a “must have” for all three rooms, as was a bathtub, a generously sized shower, and a laundry room that wasn’t the size of a tiny closet.
Michael P.H. Clifford
Kirsten designed custom millwork for all three spaces to maximize the storage. They reworked the layout in the office space to swap an old built-in closet with a whole wall of storage behind the desk area.
“We also added storage and shelving on the adjacent wall and designed a custom desk that looked out to the pool area,” says Kirsten. This created an L-shaped area for Jennifer's workspace.
Michael P.H. Clifford
Kirsten used Jennifer’s collected vintage art collection that she thrifted throughout the years wisely throughout the space. “It was a great way to be able to incorporate some personality and mix some soulful vintage items with the new remodel."
Michael P.H. Clifford
The result? “The space is an earthy, organic, and moody space with a whimsical 70s-inspired design," she says of the overall design.
BEFORE: BATH
Jennifer Parker-Stanton
The former bathroom featured dated tile that didn't suit the mid-century modern home aesthetic. It had to go.
Michael P.H. Clifford
Kirsten opened up the bathroom to grant her bestie the wish of a bigger bathtub. She also incorporated rich green Heath Ceramics tile and terrazzo flooring into the bathroom, which creates a perfect juxtaposition against the warm walnut wood walls.
Michael P.H. Clifford
More storage in the bathroom includes cabinet towers on either side of the bathroom vanity.
BEFORE: LAUNDRY ROOM
Jennifer Parker-Stanton
The laundry room before is pretty sad aesthetically with barely enough room to move around.
AFTER: Laundry
Michael P.H. Clifford
Kirsten created a galley space that mimicked the rich tones and moody hues that makes the whole space feel unique and effortlessly cool. Kneedler Fauchere wallpaper adds an element of nature and whimsy, from wall to ceiling.
Michael P.H. Clifford
In the laundry room, Kirsten used a stackable washer/ dryer to maximize the space and bring in a sink and full-sized utility cabinets.The aesthetic is effortless and breezy with a vintage-inspired feel, and we love it!
Lead image via Michael P.H. Clifford
