'Gossip Girl' Stars Kelly Rutherford And Ed Westwick Just Reunited At His Italian Wedding
Sorry to all the Chuck Bass girlies out there — Ed Westwick is officially off the market. The Gossip Girl alum married his girlfriend, Supergirl actress Amy Jackson, in a gorgeous Italian wedding on August 24. Two hundred twenty guests traveled to the Amalfi Coast to celebrate the couple’s love over the course of three days. The celebrations included a sunset cruise and a farewell brunch in addition to the wedding itself. One particular guest stands out from the crowd of over two hundred well-wishers: Westwick’s TV stepmom, Kelly Rutherford.
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rutherford is best known for playing Lily van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. In the show, Lily marries Chuck’s father, Bart Bass, in the Season 1 finale, making her Chuck’s stepmother. The characters develop a very sweet (and criminally underrated, IMO) relationship throughout the series. Lily adopts Chuck in Season 2 out of practicality — he wouldn’t be able to own Bass Industries otherwise. As the show develops, Lily and Chuck grow to be more than just business partners; they learn to open up and rely on each other for emotional support like a real mother and son.
@gossipgiirllx
Lily & Chuck 🥺❤️ #edwestwick #amyjackson #kellyrutherford #chuckbass #lilyvanderwoodsen #gossipgirl #love #foryou #foryoupage #couple #wedding #xoxogossipgirl #viral
The pair’s close relationship is just as strong off-screen as it is on-screen. In a viral TikTok video, Rutherford can be seen getting emotional while delivering a toast at Westwick’s wedding. “I truly feel the most grateful for our friendship, and to be able to work with you was such a gift. To be able to watch you fall in love…” she says before momentarily choking up. She continues, “Truly, it’s been one of the most beautiful things in my life. You’re such an incredible man.” I’m getting major Lily and Chuck feels.
Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Westwick and Rutherford have remained friends long past their Gossip Girl days. An adorable video of the two reuniting at Paris Fashion Week floated around the internet in 2023. Back in March, Rutherford confirmed to Varietythat she would be attending Westwick’s wedding. “I am still in touch with almost everyone from the show,” she revealed.
Rutherford is the only Gossip Girl cast member confirmed to have been in attendance at Westwick’s wedding. That doesn’t mean there’s bad blood between him and the cast — in fact, the opposite is true!
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in June, Chace Crawford (who played Chuck’s best friend, Nate Archibald, on Gossip Girl and lived with Westwick while filming) confirmed that he had scored an invite to Westwick’s wedding, but would not be able to attend because of his filming schedule. Fans may have been robbed of a Chuck and Nate reunion in Italy, but at least we got this picture of them in April!
Congratulations to Ed and his new bride! Lily van der Woodsen would be very proud. We know Kelly Rutherford is.
Header image via Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images