Someone Alert Gossip Girl – Ed Westwick And Amy Jackson Are Engaged!
Looks like our Chuck Bass has found his happily ever after. 😌 Ed Westwick, 36, who upholds the Bass namesake inGossip Girl, is now engaged to actress Amy Jackson. He popped the question on a couples-ski-trip-turned-romantic-getaway to Gstaad, Switzerland this past weekend!
Jackson, 31, posted the news on Instagram Monday morning, sharing a photo of the duo covered in ski gear, adding an enthused caption: “Hell YES 💍.”
Westwick soon relayed the engagement via an Instagram story of the post, saying “I hit the jackpot xxx.”
Based on the photos, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson couldn’t be happier. Here’s to a lifetime full of love! ❤️ If you’re curious about the pair’s history, read on for a timeline of their sweet relationship.
Ed Westwick + Amy Jackson's Relationship Timeline
2021
Westwick and Jackson initially met at Silverstone race track through a mutual friend. The three of them chatted during the racing event and Westwick casually (and so cutely) asked Jackson on a date after the fact.
Westwick asked if Jackson and her poodle, Herbert, were up to meet for coffee with him and his Frenchie, Humphrey. Okay, puppy love!
“He knew how to win me over from the get-go… coffee and dogs,” Jackson told Lifestyle Asiafor a cover story last year.
2022
Westwick and Jackson were spotted in public more frequently as their relationship started to grow, adventurously attending red carpets, events, and vacations hand-in-hand.
The duo shared some wholesome pics of one another on social media, too, and began commenting on each other’s posts more often to put their feelings on display.
The pair made things officially official in July 2022 and made their first debut as a couple at the Red Sea International Film Festival the following winter, according to India Today.
Commenting on the duo’s ability to keep calm and cool in the wake of fame, Westwick told Lifestyle Asia that “I embrace my public life and it’s always great to meet people and take pictures as long as people are polite, which most of the time they are. I also like to, you know, be away at home, walk my dogs, be with my family and enjoy my privacy. Balance is always good.”
2023
One of the biggest happenings between Westwick and Jackson in 2023 was their couples’ trip to Mumbai in India, where Jackson had briefly lived in 2012 to 2015 to work on a few films.
Jackson reportedly took Westwick on a tour of the city, stopping at famous landmarks like the Taj Mahal and enjoying local fares from nearby restaurants.
The two of them were featured in acover story for Lifestyle Asia in 2023, where they dished more on their relationship and respective careers in acting.
Westwick told Lifestyle Asia that his love shared with Jackson is similar to what his parents had.
“There was something beautiful. They could always count on each other and had the utmost respect for one other and I think that is the most important thing,” he said.
2023 was also the year that they bought a house together in the countryside. Things were getting more serious!
2024
That brings us to 2024! Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson got engaged during a ski trip to Switzerland mid-January.
Westwick asked Jackson to marry him on top of the Peak Walk by Tissot, a popular scenic hanging mountain bridge.
Jackson was happily surprised, as the picture of the exact moment shows her with her hands over her mouth. We love!
Who is Ed Westwick?
Ed Westwick is an English actor best known for his role as Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, which aired from 2007 to 2012. People named him one of 2008’s Sexiest Men Alive, he won Best TV Villain at the 2008 and 2009 Teen Choice Awards after the show’s success. He’s also in a band called For You, which dropped a single in 2023.
Who is Amy Jackson?
Amy Jackson is an award-winning English model and actress well-known for her acting within Indian cinema. She made her US acting debut with DC Comics’ Supergirl in 2017. Her modeling career was kickstarted after winning the Miss Teen World title in 2009.
Jackson is a mom to a 4-year-old child that she shares with her ex, George Panayiotou.
How long have Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson been together?
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have been together for almost 2 years. They met in 2021, but didn’t make things official until the summer of 2022.
