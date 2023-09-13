Every Product In Kelsea Ballerini's VMAs Makeup Routine Is $10 Or Less
Celebs and their makeup artists continue to wow us with their hacks for the perfect Siren Eyes and Strawberry Girl Makeup, as well as their skincare routine hacks. And what better place to look for the ultimate fall makeup inspiration than an awards show?! The VMAs were full of jaw-dropping red carpet looks, textured neutrals, and lots of '90s glam. One particularly stunning look of the night was Kelsea Ballerini's light glam (thanks to MUA Kelsey Deenihan), which paired perfectly with her custom red Monot dress. The best part of the look, though? Every single product is under $11, which means you can get her exact look without breaking the bank.
While everything on this list is COVERGIRL, some of our other favorite drugstore brands include Maybelline, NYX, and e.l.f. — mix and match products from all your favorite brands to create a look that works best for your skin!
Get Every Product From Kelsea Ballerini's VMAs Makeup
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation ($6, was $14)
Get a longlasting glow — like Kelsea Ballerini — when you use a hydrating foundation. This pick has coconut milk and aloe extract for a dewy finish.
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Hydrating Concealer ($6, was $12)
You can't go wrong pairing a hydrating base with hydrating concealer. This vegan pick provides a natural finish but still stays on all day long.
COVERGIRL Trublend So Flushed High Pigment Blush ($8, was $12)
Get a natural flush with this pick. One of our favorite blush tricks is to start with a liquid blush, then put the powder alternative right on top to lock it in.
COVERGIRL TruBlend So Flushed High Pigment Bronzer ($9)
Bronzer will give your face some warmth, and you'll want to put it on your forehead and right under your cheekbones. It's okay if you end up going a little bit messier than you do with contour — they're for different purposes!
COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara ($10)
We love a good lash moment, so start off with a few thin coats of this volumizing mascara, then a few more for good measure ;).
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Clean Color Eyeshadow ($9, was $10)
To get Kelsea Ballerini's perfect custom smokey makeup, Deenihan combined shades from the Shimmering Beige, Golden Toffee, and Classic Smokey palettes.
"I started by applying the first shade from the [Golden Toffee palette] to the entire lid," the MUA says in an official press release. Then, she added the second shade from Golden Toffee (a warm brown) to the crease. "To deepen the outer and inner corners of the eye and add some drama, I used the second color, a deep brown, from the [Classic Smokey palette]. To smoke it up even more, I added a little black shadow from [the Classic Smokey palette] to the inner and outer corner of the eye."
To add a final edge, Deenihan used the Classic Smokey's deep brown on Ballerini's lashes and pressed glitter to the center of the lid.
COVERGIRL Easy Breezy Brow All-Day Brow Ink Pen ($7)
The great thing about doing your eyebrows is they look great with full glam and they'll dress up a simple 5-minute eye look.
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Brow Gel ($10)
Define, enhance, and set your eyebrows (with or without filling them in) with this clean, vegan, and cruelty-free product. Pretty sure there are no downsides to this.
COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Moisture Renew Core Lipstick ($5, was $9)
Give your pout a dose of hyaluronic complex, coconut oil, and vitamin E and some amazing color at the same time.
COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss ($8)
Kelsea Ballerini's lip gloss shade (Coconuts About You, to be specific), has us dreaming up our next vacation. But until we're tanning by the beach again, we'll just have to swipe some gloss every time we're craving a piña colada.
