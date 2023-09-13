The 2023 VMA Red Carpet Is The Ultimate Fall Lookbook
The VMAs is a place for your fave celebs to show off some of their most playful styles! From understated silhouettes to to stunning standout garments, the looks really run the gamut. Here are our faves from tonight, including stars like Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, and more!
Our Favorite VMA Red Carpet Fashion Moments
Megan Thee Stallion
Meg's lined, sheer corset dress is chic and sexy all at once. Paired with the silver beaded choker and bracelet alongside her slicked-back hair, this barely-there look is bringing so much to the table!
Shakira
Shakira, Shakira! She quite literally never disappoints from her videos to IRL performances, so it's no shock her carpet looks are practically perfect as well. Gold lamé is all over the runways this fashion week, and we only expect to see more!
Selena Gomez
Red's another big color for fall, and you know we had to keep an eye out for Selenerrrr's interpretation. It's giving Poison Ivy in all the best ways, TBH.
Reneé Rapp
The Best New Artist nominee came to her first VMAs ready to slay, clearly. The Mean Girls star's pointy-yet-box-toed shoes are something we think we'll see a LOT more of this fall and next.
Chloe Bailey
You know we love a Bailey sister around her, so we had to highlight Miss Chloe. This late 90s/early 2000s thin scarf is giving Devil Wears Prada-era style inspo, and we really hope this accessory is here to stay.
Madelyn Cline
This slinky, unique take on a typical slip dress is so sleek. We love that Madelyn went with a simple beauty look, leaning into the neutral, monochromatic palette.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki's look is Corpse Bride meets coquette-core at it's finest. We love the idea of taking a pastel color like this pink and transitioning it for the season.
Taylor Swift
Asymmetry is E V E R Y W H E R E this season. Leave it to Taylor to take on this "uneven" trend while she's balancing all her eras at once. 😉
Sabrina Carpenter
Ballet-core wins again! This draping is so elegant, especially in contrast to the more structured bodice of the dress.
