Katharine McPhee (40) Celebrates Hubby David Foster's 75th Birthday
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Just when you thought Sam and Aaron Taylor Johnson's age gap relationship made you clutch your pearls, Katharine McPhee and David Foster said, "Hold our drinks." Jokes aside, this couple doesn't care about their 35-year age gap. They've been romantically linked since 2018, and even welcomed a child together in 2021!
From their American Idol days to recently celebrating David Foster's birthday, here's a peek at our favorite moments from their relationship over the years!
A Quick Overview Of Katharine McPhee And David Foster's Relationship Timeline
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
April 26, 2006: Katharine McPhee And David Foster Meet For The First Time
You may remember Katharine McPhee from her American Idol days, but David Foster also made an appearance on the show. PEOPLE reports he was a "guest mentor" during the season she competed. He coached her to sing one of my favorite Whitney Houston songs, "I Have Nothing" — but it's also worth mentioning David co-wrote it! This man really has had his hands in some incredible musical pots!
February 2, 2008: David Foster Helps Katharine McPhee Serenade Her Then-Husband At Their Wedding
When Katharine and her ex-husband Nick Cokas got married in 2008, David Foster helped set the tone while she sang. She performed "Unforgettable" by Natalie Cole and Nat King Cole while David brilliantly played the piano (via PEOPLE).
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios
November 30, 2017: Katharine McPhee And David Foster Show Public PDA
May 7, 2018: The Couple Makes Things Red Carpet Official
Araya Doheny/Getty Images
July 2018: David Foster Proposes To Katharine McPhee
David asked for Katharine's hand in marriage during the summer of 2018. According to her, the proposal took place "at the top of this mountain in Anacapari. Totally dark, only stars." (via PEOPLE).
She even shared an up-close picture of her engagement ring on Instagram while sharing her love for her late dad, Daniel McPhee. "My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation. And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that “death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.” So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love. ❤️," she wrote in her caption.
September 9, 2018: Katharine McPhee And David Foster Hit The Stage During Celebrity Fight Night
Months later, Katharine and David joined Andrea Bocelli to perform "I Can't Help Falling In Love With You at the Celebrity Fight Night event (via PEOPLE). Apparently Andrea told Foster, "A few years ago I told you she was the one," before they responded. Of course David responded by saying, "You were right."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
June 28, 2019: Katharine McPhee And David Foster Get Married
PEOPLE reports the lovely couple got married in London in South Kensington at the Church of Saint Yeghiche. Over 100 guests attended the beautiful ceremony, including the designers of Katharine and David's wedding looks. Katharine wore a gown fit for a princess that was designed by Zac Posen while David looked handsome in a suit by Stefano Ricci.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
October 8, 2020: Katharine McPhee And David Foster Prepare For Baby No. 1
A year later, Katharine and David couldn't wait to share that they were about to become parents together. PEOPLE shared exclusive pictures of the couple out and about with Katharine's growing baby bump on full display. The mom-to-be looked super casual and cozy, something I wish for all pregnant moms!
February 21, 2021: Baby Rennie David Is Born
Baby Rennie David made his first debut in February 2021 to the couple's excitement. A source said he was "a beautiful baby boy," (via PEOPLE) and that everyone was "doing wonderfully."
Katharine later explained the meaning behind their son's name when she appeared on TODAY. "We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name,'" she said.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
November 3, 2024: Katharine McPhee And David Foster Celebrate His 75th Birthday
David's 75th birthday celebration was nothing short of extraordinary as it was a "star-studded concert," according to PEOPLE. Katharine told the outlet, "It's a big number. It's exciting," in terms of who would be performing. Names like Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, and more were in attendance!
Though they know they're getting older, Katharine and David aren't up in arms about it. "It's like we sort of just accept life as it comes, and we're not fighting getting older, because it just keeps getting better."
