Watch These 8 Irish Movies For Extra Luck On St. Patrick's Day 2024
If you're already baking up rainbow donuts and scouring your closet for green (not to mention your bar cart for the best green cocktail garnishes), then you might need more than the average spring movie for your next movie night. These Irish movies will definitely give you wanderlust for rolling hills and incredibly cozy pubs, but they might give you a little luck too!
The Best Irish Movies For St. Patrick's Day 2024
Image via Netflix
Irish Wish — Stream On Netflix
Maddie agrees to be in her best friend's Irish destination wedding...even though Maddie's been in love with the groom for years. When she wishes she was his fiancé instead, and wakes up as the new bride-to-be, Maddie has to figure out what exactly she wants her life to look like — and who she wants to spend it with.
You can stream Irish Wish on Netflix starting March 15. The movie stars Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry, Matty McCabe, Jacinta Mulcahy, Jane Seymour, Ed Speleers, Elizabeth Tan, and Alexander Vlahos.
Image via Universal Pictures
Leap Year — Rent On Amazon Prime
Anna is disappointed when another year passes without a proposal from her boyfriend, so she decides to take matters into her own hands. Because of a Celtic tradition to means a woman can propose on Leap Day, Anna travels to Dublin to ask him to marry her...and winds up on the other side of the island with a handsome stranger instead.
Rent Leap Year on Amazon Prime now. The movie stars Amy Adams, Matthew Goode, Adam Scott, and John Lithgow.
Image via Cupid Distribution
P.S. I Love You — Stream On Roku
Holly is a young widow struggling to cope with her grief following the loss of her husband. When she begins receiving messages from her late husband — all ending with "P.S. I love you" — Holly travels to Ireland with her best friends to find love and life where she least expects it.
You can stream P.S. I Love You on Roku. The movie stars Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Lisa Kudrow, Harry Connick Jr., Gina Gershon, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Kathy Bates.
Image via Disney
The Luck Of The Irish — Stream On Disney+
Kyle's lucky gold coin never lets him down in this Disney movie. But when an evil leprechaun steals his family's luck, Kyle has to go on an epic adventure to save his family and friends. This is a super fun movie for kids of all ages (including '90s babies who watched it growing up ;)).
The Luck of the Irish is available to stream on Disney+ and stars Ryan Merriman, Henry Gibson, Alexis Lopez, and Paul Kiernan.
Image via Lionsgate
Brooklyn — Stream on Max
It's 1951 in this Irish movie, and Eilis' live is transformed when she books passage for Brooklyn, New York. Set on making a new life for herself, Eilis must navigate love, independence, and life in America, when also figuring out what home truly means to her.
You can stream Brooklyn on Max. The movie stars Saoirse Ronan, Domhnall Gleeson, Emory Cohen, Jim Broadbent, Julie Walters, and Fiona Glascott.
Image via 20th Century Studios
The Banshees of Inisherin — Stream On Hulu
Pádraic and Colm are best friends — until Colm decides to put an end to their friendship. With the help of his sister and a young islander, Pádraic sets out to learn what happened to their relationship. But when Colm offers an ultimatum, the consequences shock everyone.
You can stream The Banshees of Inisherin on Hulu. The movie stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan.
Image via Focus Features
Belfast — Stream On Prime Video
Set against the ups and downs of the late 1960s, this coming-of-age Irish movie follows Buddy, a young boy growing up in Belfast, Northern Ireland. As he experiences the tumultuous Troubles during his childhood, Buddy grows up amidst both love and loss, and becomes more resilient in the process.
You can stream Belfast on Prime Video. The movie stars Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Jamie Dornan.
Image via Paramount Pictures
Titanic — Stream on Paramount+
Okay, is Titanic an Irish movie? Not necessarily. But if there's one scene that lives rent free in my mind, it's the "Third class dance" that Rose and Jack take part in below deck. There's nothing like a dance party surrounded by 100 of your closest friends!
You can stream Titanic on Paramount+. The movie stars Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, and Bill Paxton.
Lead image via Universal Pictures
