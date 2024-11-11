This Heartbreaking 'Outer Banks' 5 Theory Makes THAT Death Even More Emotional
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 finally dropped November 7, and after theories were swirling around our favorite Pogues — is Sarah pregnant? Will JJ die? Will the group FINALLY get their hands on some treasure (and NOT lose it?) — we got the answers we'd been waiting for. And unfortunately, not all of them were answers we wanted. Sarah is indeed pregnant but the Pogues finally avenged Terrance, but in the final moments of the Outer Banks season 4 ending, we also lost JJ which is something I literally can't believe I'm writing. JJ and Kiara are the one couple fans latched onto (and that the cast and crew never saw coming) and to finally see them in a relationship only to lose JJ 10 episodes later? I'm heartbroken.
Creators Josh & Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke recently revealed Outer Banks season 5 will be "an epic fifth and final season," and there's one theory going around that makes that finale even more emotional. Here's everything you need to know aboutOuter Banksseason 5. Bring it on home John B.!
- Outer Banks season 5 will be the last season of the hit Netflix show.
- The series will follow Kiara and the Pogues getting revenge on Chander Groff for JJ's death.
- Josh & Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke say "it will be our best [season] yet."
Is JJ really dead?
There are a few theories about how Outer Banks season 5 will handle JJ's death (aside from Kiara's chilling vow to get revenge, of course). Some fans have their fingers crossed the group will use the Blue Crown to wish him back to life, while others are holding onto hope he was simply unconscious. But there's one theory that stands out among the rest to me: JJ is really dead, and this whole time, John B.'s narration has been telling his unborn child about his namesake.
The show teased Sarah and John B. will name their baby JJ, and since Outer Banks is all about family, friendship, and spending time with one another, the reveal that all along, Outer Banks has been the story of the Pogues' adventures would literally be the perfect way to send them off. I'm literally crying just thinking about it.
Will there be a 5th Outer Banks?
Yes, we're getting a fifth and final season of Outer Banks coming to Netflix soon. While we don't have an official release date yet, we're expecting to see the last installment in 2025 or 2026.
In their official letter "to all Pogues," creators Josh & Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke explain how a photo of teenagers on a beach during a power outage inspired them to create the hit show we've all come to know and love. "From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship," they say in an official letter. "At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away."
"Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting Season Four behind us and turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago," they continue. "Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."
I can't wait to see Outer Banks season 5, and TBH five seasons will round out the show perfectly considering each season focuses on a different Pogue. That means season 5 will probably focus on Sarah alongside Kiara's revenge. 👀 Stay tuned for all the OBX5 info you need to know.
