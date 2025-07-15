Madelyn Cline's Summer Romance 'The Map That Leads To You' Trailer Just Dropped — Watch It Here!

Do you sit at your desk and daydream about exploring Europe? Better yet, eating delicious food, sunbathing, and falling in love with enchanting strangers? If we're honest, hopping on a flight to France or Spain feels like it would fix all our problems, but according to The Map That Leads To You, it could also present plenty of its own complicated situations. The new movie, starring Riverdale's K.J. Apa and Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline, is all about love, family, and secrets that change everything.

Scroll to see all the stunning first look images of Madelyn Cline's The Map That Leads To You summer romance — plus the exciting new trailer!

Is there a Map That Leads To You movie? Prime Video Yes, we're getting a Map That Leads To You movie from Prime Video, based on the novel by Joseph Monninger.

What is The Map That Leads To You about? Prime Video The story follows Heather, who heads to Europe with her two best friends after graduating college for one final summer of freedom. When she meets Jack, a handsome stranger following his grandfather's journal around Europe, the two don't have an easy start to their friendship (which just means we get PLENTY of banter), but it doesn't take long for them to fall for each other. But Jack is holding onto a secret that is going to change everything.

Who's in the cast of The Map That Leads To You? Prime Video The Map That Leads To You stars Madelyn Cline, K.J. Apa, Sofia Wylie, Orlando Norman, and Madison Thompson.

When does The Map That Leads To You come out? Prime Video The Map That Leads To You comes out on August 20, 2025!



Where can I watch The Map That Leads To You? Prime Video You can stream The Map That Leads To You on Prime Video.

Where was The Map That Leads To You filmed? Prime Video The Map That Leads To You was filmed in Porto, Portugal. BRB while I add that to my European travel bucket list ASAP!

See the first leaks from The Map That Leads To You Prime Video The first leaks from The Map That Leads To You set dropped on Twitter and feature K.J. Apa and Madelyn Cline in their best beachwear (seriously, a bathing suit and a baseball cap might just become my uniform for the summer). K.J. is holding his character's grandfather's diary, while Madelyn appears to have a note or a letter of some kind — or, dare I say, a map?

Watch the trailer for The Map That Leads To You here! If this didn't inspire you to plan your next Euro summer trip...IDK what will! Seriously, we love how beautiful and whimsical and romantic the trailer felt. From the gorgeous sites to the clear chemistry between Madelyn and KJ, we absolutely cannot wait to see this movie!

