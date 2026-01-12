If you still haven't recovered from the latest episode of Landman season 2, you're not alone. The show continues to prove that Taylor Sheridan loves a gritty, rough-around-the-edges story. Episode 9 (which aired on January 11) ended with more than a few surprises, like the fact Cami fires Tommy from MTex. But nothing is more shocking than Ariana getting attacked by Johnny.

"I don't think you ever expect the violence," she told TVLine. "But it's like you see in the episode: She's a fighter. She is a fighter, and she would have fought until the very end. She wouldn't have stopped fighting."

The second season premiered on November 16 with a truly memorable first episode, and ahead of the finale on January 18, I curated everything you need to know about the last episode. Keep reading for all the info you need on the episodes so that you can just enjoy watching Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and the rest of the cast duke it out onscreen one last time.

Landman fans: keep reading for the latest updates on the show, everything you need to know about the Landman season finale, airing on Paramount+ January 18, 2026.

Where can I watch the season finale of Landman? Paramount+ You can watch the Landman season 2 finale on Paramount+ on January 18, 2026.

How many episodes are in season 2 of Landman? Paramount+ Landman season 2 will have 10 episodes, including the premiere on November 16, leading up to the finale on January 18, 2026. Here's the full release schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 "Death and a Sunset" premiered November 16, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 "Sins of the Father" premiered November 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 "Almost a Home" premiered November 30, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 "Dancing Rainbows" premiered December 7, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 "The Pirate Dinner" premiered December 14, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 "Dark Night of the Soul" premiered December 21, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 "Forever Is an Instant" premiered December 28, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 "Handsome Touched Me" premiered January 4, 2026 Season 2, Episode 9 "Plans, Tears and Sirens" premiered January 11, 2026 Season 2, Episode 10 "Tragedy and Flies" premieres January 18, 2026

Where can I watch Landman season 2? Paramount+ Landman season 2 is currently airing every Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's in the Landman cast? Paramount+ The Landman season 2 cast includes: Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

as Tommy Norris Ali Larter as Angela Norris

as Angela Norris Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

as Ainsley Norris Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

as Cooper Norris Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

as Rebecca Falcone Paulina Chávez as Ariana

as Ariana Demi Moore as Cami Miller

as Cami Miller Andy Garcia as Galino

as Galino Sam Elliott

Stefania Spampinato

Where is Landman filmed? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Landman season 2 filmed across Texas and Oklahoma. They filmed in places like Fort Worth, the Red River, Springtown, and Jacksboro.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Landman season 2, and check out our Weekend Watch email newsletter for even more news!

This post has been updated.