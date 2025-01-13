'Landman' Ending, Explained: Sorry Y'all, [SPOILER] Didn't Make It Out Of The Finale Alive
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Landman fans, how we feeling? The first season of Taylor Sheridan's new drama came to a close on January 12 with the season finale, "The Crumbs of Hope," and it provided viewers with plenty of to think about as tensions between the cartel and M-Tex Oil came to a head — and one character suffered a potentially-fatal medical emergency.
Here's everything you need to know about the Landman season finale, including THAT (potential) character death.
What happens in the last episode of Landman?
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
The last episode of Landman opens after Monty's (Jon Hamm) ruptured aortic aneurysm in episode 9 lands him in the hospital for a heart transplant...if they can find a new heart in time. (I'm getting flashbacks to Dan's heart transplant catastrophe in One Tree Hill). But based on the fact Monty flatlines and Cami (Demi Moore) and their daughters cry over his bed, things aren't looking hopeful.
Meanwhile, Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) takes over as M-Tex Oil president, and as he works on smoothing things over between the cartel and the oil company, he gets kidnapped by the cartel, who also blow up an oil tank and drive a nail into Tommy's leg for good measure. But just when it looks like Tommy might meet his end, cartel leader Galino (Andy Garcia) wipes out the other members and helps him escape.
Billy Bob and Andy have actually been friends for awhile, but this is the first time they've acted onscreen together! "Andy is such a great guy and great actor, and when we did those scenes at the end of the last episode, it felt so good, because we kind of had us two old veterans going head to head,” Billy Bob Thornton told Variety. “It was quite an experience, and I have to say every moment of it felt real. Tommy’s dealing with someone now who is really smart. The other guys were hired to work for him, but now Tommy’s talking to the man himself. There are advantages and disadvantages to that. Since he is so smart, who knows what Tommy is going to get tricked into?”
How did Landman end last night?
Landman season 1 ends with Tommy returning home with a proposition (er, more like a friendly demand) from Galino that the oil business and the cartel become allies. After all, the cartel's interested in taking part in the industry — and seeing what it has to offer.
“The cartel and the oil industry are kind of these odd neighbors living side by side in West Texas,” co-creator Christian Wallace tells Variety. “Now Andy’s character is thinking he is going to make a change and utilize that proximity in a way that could benefit him.”
Hopefully Paramount+ greenlights Landman season 2 so we can see just what happens between Galino and Tommy in the future...and if Monty makes it out of the hospital alive.
What did you think about the Landman finale? If you're a Taylor Sheridan fan who's still reeling from those final moments — and the Yellowstone finale — check out 17 TV Shows Yellowstone Fans Should Watch Next.
