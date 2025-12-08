Taylor Sheridan's Western Drama 'Landman' Just Got Renewed For Season 3!

Landman season 2 started with a bang (thank you Demi Moore!), and I've got good news for anyone who loves the Taylor Sheridan drama: Landman season 3 is on the way! The show follows a family in the oil business, but it doesn't take long for Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and the rest of the crew to realize they're up against much more than business drama. Family issues, devastating health scares, and the cartel are just a few of the challenges the cast confronts in this Western show, and we're in for even more plot twists.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Landman season 3.

Are they making season 3 of Landman? Paramount+ Yes, Landman was renewed for season 3 on December 5, 2025, in the middle of season 2.

Where can I watch Landman season 3? Paramount+ Landman season 3 will premiere on Paramount+. We don't have an official release date yet, but we can expect to see new episodes in November 2026, considering seasons 1 and 2 premiered in November 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Who's in the Landman cast? Paramount+ The Landman cast includes: Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

as Tommy Norris Ali Larter as Angela Norris

as Angela Norris Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

as Ainsley Norris Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

as Cooper Norris Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

as Rebecca Falcone Paulina Chávez as Ariana

as Ariana Demi Moore as Cami Miller

as Cami Miller Andy Garcia as Galino

as Galino Sam Elliott

Stefania Spampinato

How many episodes are in Landman season 3? Paramount+ Landman season 3 will probably have 10 episodes, just like season 2. Here's the full breakdown for season 2, which is airing on Paramount+ now! Season 2, Episode 1 "Death and a Sunset" premiered November 16, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 "Sins of the Father" premiered November 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 "Almost a Home" premiered November 30, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 "Dancing Rainbows" premiered December 7, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 "The Pirate Dinner" premieres December 14, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 "Dark Night of the Soul" premieres December 21, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 "Forever Is an Instant" premieres December 28, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 "Handsome Touched Me" premieres January 4, 2026 Season 2, Episode 9 "Plans, Tears and Sirens" premieres January 11, 2026 Season 2, Episode 10 "Tragedy and Flies" premieres January 18, 2026

Is Landman Season 2 coming to Paramount in November 2025? Paramount+ Yes, Landman season 2 premiered on Paramount+ on November 16, 2025. The season finale will air on January 18, 2026.

