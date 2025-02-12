15 Inspiring Front Door Paint Colors That Are Bound To Be Everywhere In 2025

A fresh coat of paint on your front door is one of the easiest, most affordable ways to boost your curb appeal and try something different with the exterior of your home. After all, it's something you see every day and costs just the price of a gallon of paint to refresh. According to Zillow, front door paint colors can impact the number of offers and how long your home sits on the market. Darker colors tend to inspire higher resale value, but while you live and enjoy your home go with a color that you love.

Here are 15 inspiring paint colors for your front door.

Clare Paint Earthy green paint colors, like Clare Paint Daily Greens, are becoming the new neutral for front doors. They give a natural, welcoming vibe and pair beautifully with brick, wood, or stone. Choose natural shades like olive, sage, and moss for timeless curb appeal.

Leah Newhouse Blue door colors like Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines in Deep Denim Blue or Benjamin Moore in Prussian Blue will always be classic in this inviting Mediterranean blue hue. Refreshing your shutters if you have them is also a good idea!

Lina Kivaka Deep reddish browns are also giving front doors a burst of color. Try Benjamin Moore's Cottage Red or Backdrop's Self Portrait for this regal look.

Benjamin Moore Benjamin Moore's Aegean Teal on the front door is a lovely compliment to the soft blue-green Gray Cashmere 2138-60 on the interior walls.

@mattgc via Farrow & Ball Lean into more of a pretty sage color with Farrow & Ball's Vert de Terre. Stunning and soothing!

Behr Go for a dramatic and refined look with Behr's Black Evergreen (MQ6-44). Think shaded groves with its deep dark green color.

@tylertatenola via Farrow & Ball Add a pop of happy color with Farrow & Ball's Red Earth.

Behr's Behr's Dark Truffle is a decadent chocolate hue for anyone looking for a rich, velvety look.

Behr Behr's Swiss Coffee (12) is a warm white that instantly gives your home a cozy Scandi vibe.

@laurastephensid via Farrow & Ball Make a statement with a sunny yellow, such as Farrow & Ball Babouche.

Sherwin Williams Here's another earthy green that really stands out in the best way: Sherwin Williams Kale Green.

Shutterstock Pink is always a fun way to express yourself. It looks especially good in desert places like Palm Springs. Benjamin Moore's soothing Georgia Pink 2092-60 is the perfect pick of pink!

