15 Inspiring Front Door Paint Colors That Are Bound To Be Everywhere In 2025

Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezFeb 12, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

A fresh coat of paint on your front door is one of the easiest, most affordable ways to boost your curb appeal and try something different with the exterior of your home. After all, it's something you see every day and costs just the price of a gallon of paint to refresh. According to Zillow, front door paint colors can impact the number of offers and how long your home sits on the market. Darker colors tend to inspire higher resale value, but while you live and enjoy your home go with a color that you love.

Here are 15 inspiring paint colors for your front door.

green front door paint

Clare Paint

Earthy green paint colors, like Clare Paint Daily Greens, are becoming the new neutral for front doors. They give a natural, welcoming vibe and pair beautifully with brick, wood, or stone. Choose natural shades like olive, sage, and moss for timeless curb appeal.

Leah Newhouse

Blue door colors like Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines in Deep Denim Blue or Benjamin Moore in Prussian Blue will always be classic in this inviting Mediterranean blue hue. Refreshing your shutters if you have them is also a good idea!

red front door

Lina Kivaka

Deep reddish browns are also giving front doors a burst of color. Try Benjamin Moore's Cottage Red or Backdrop's Self Portrait for this regal look.

blue front door paint

Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore's Aegean Teal on the front door is a lovely compliment to the soft blue-green Gray Cashmere 2138-60 on the interior walls.

sage front door color

@mattgc via Farrow & Ball

Lean into more of a pretty sage color with Farrow & Ball's Vert de Terre. Stunning and soothing!

dark green paint color

Behr

Go for a dramatic and refined look with Behr's Black Evergreen (MQ6-44). Think shaded groves with its deep dark green color.

orange paint color

@tylertatenola via Farrow & Ball

Add a pop of happy color with Farrow & Ball's Red Earth.

brown paint color

Behr's

Behr's Dark Truffle is a decadent chocolate hue for anyone looking for a rich, velvety look.

white exterior paint

Behr

Behr's Swiss Coffee (12) is a warm white that instantly gives your home a cozy Scandi vibe.

yellow front door paint

@laurastephensid via Farrow & Ball

Make a statement with a sunny yellow, such as Farrow & Ball Babouche.

green paint color

Sherwin Williams

Here's another earthy green that really stands out in the best way: Sherwin Williams Kale Green.

pink paint color

Shutterstock

Pink is always a fun way to express yourself. It looks especially good in desert places like Palm Springs. Benjamin Moore's soothing Georgia Pink 2092-60 is the perfect pick of pink!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

home decorpaint colorspaint ideaspaint projects

