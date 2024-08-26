Lea Michele And Zandy Reich's "Hearts Are So Full" After The Birth Of Their Second Baby
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I'm trying to contain my composure, but it's hard not to be ecstatic that Lea Micheleand her husband Zandy Reich have welcomed their second baby! Who knew she'd have such exciting news of her own to share after publicly congratulating Ashley Tisdale on her second pregnancy earlier this year?! All of this is definitely giving this mama major baby fever because according to these stars two is better than one! Here's everything we know about Lea Michele's growing family!
When did Lea Michele share her pregnancy announcement?
Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Lea Michele shared the happy news on Instagram today! She also shared a carousel of images that show her cradling her growing baby bump. She's draped in soft colors that give her an ethereal glow, but it's the simplicity of her pics that make this baby announcement a delight to see.
Has Ashley Tisdale commented on Lea Michele's pregnancy announcement post?
Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE
She sure has! She wrote, "So excited for this beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️" to which Instagram user @_thetravelling.nate replied, "batchmates ❤." We're thinking something similar since Lea Michele, Ashley Tisdale, and Vanessa Hudgens were pregnant at the same time!
When did Lea Michele and Zandy have their first child?
Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Family Equality
The doting couple had their first son — Ever Leo — on August 20, 2020 and were overjoyed about his birth. At the time, a source shared with People, "Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful." We can't wait to hear more about this growing family!
How was Lea Michelle's first pregnancy?
Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
It's true that some moms have a fairly easy pregnancy and delivery, but complications can occur to any one at any time. When she appeared on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram series Before, During, & After, Lea shared how difficult things were during her pregnancy. Self detailed that Lea Michele was diagnosed with PCOS — polycystic ovary syndrome — and this caused her to not have regular periods among other alarming symptoms throughout her pregnancy journey. She said, "Our process of conceiving was really complicated...Emotionally, it just started to build and build."
A couple of years after Ever was born, Lea Michele and Zandy Reich experienced another health scare with their son last year. Page Six reported he had to hospitalized, but the couple didn't go into detail about what was going on with him. Thankfully Ever seems to be doing well since then! We're definitely wishing Lea, Zandy, Ever, and baby-to-be good health!
What has Lea Michele said about being a mom?
Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Lea Michele told People that motherhood has given her a different perspective than she used to have. She said, "It was all about my career. I've been so career-focused my entire life...And then having our son and experiencing the challenges that we did throughout the pregnancy, was something that unfortunately created a stronger bond in us — that I would never wish on anybody — but it did."
Has Lea Michele given birth to her second baby?
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
OMG yes! Lea Michele and Zandy Reich also welcomed their second baby this weekend to be exact! She posted the most precious photo of Zandy and their son Ever holding their — wait for it — baby girl's leg on Instagram. "Our hearts are so full 🤍 Emery Sol Reich 💕."
Summer Fridays' co-founder Marianna Hewitt was the first person to write, "Congrats" with other fans sharing how much they love baby Emery's name! It'll be interesting to know if Lea and Zandy were intentional about making sure their children's first names begin with the letter 'E!'
When did Lea Michele and Zandy Reich get married?
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
People exclusively shared images from the couple's wedding in 2019 and were all smiles in their photos! Her gorgeous wedding dress rivaled Cinderella's ballgown and Zandy's suit was exceptionally tailored for him. They said, "We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family."
This post has been updated.
Header image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
