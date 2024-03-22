20 French Baby Names For Your Sweet Bundle Of Joy
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Anyone who's watched Emily in Paris — or have done a bit of traveling — knows France is an enchanting country. It's rich with culture and mouthwatering bites so we don't blame you if you've been bookmarking French baby nameslately. There's a chance you're more interested in using one of the most romantic countries as baby name inspo, rather than a spring holiday.
Your decision is always personal, but we don't mind sharing a bit of name inspo with you! Keep scrolling for 19 super sweet French baby names you'll be glad you came across!
French Baby Names For Boys
Image via Ivan Samkov/Pexels
- Beau: Celebrate your little one's sweet face by gifting him with this fitting name that translates to "handsome." With a French origin, it's sure to stand out!
- Dax: You may think of Dax Shepard when you see this name, but we love that it literally translates to "leader." It's a simple yet strong name that'll put your baby at the front of his class!
- Henri: Becoming a mother means being okay with your home life changing for a while. While your days will be spent running after your little baby once he becomes mobile, making him the king of the roost, this sophisticated take on Henry will make you smile.
- Mathis: Babies are often thought to be precious gifts from God so this French baby name — which means "gift from God" — will sound like music to your ears every time you say it.
- Pascal: If there's a small part of you that is feeling inspired by spring, you can always have a bit of Easter in your home in form of your precious baby boy. This name means Easter child!
Image via Pixabay/Pexels
- Olivier: Babies are also thought to be our ancestors' wildest dreams which is why naming your son Olivier is something to strongly consider. This French baby name translates to "olive tree" and will celebrate your family's roots.
- Mathieu: If you love the name "Matthew" but want to spell it differently, consider "Mathieu." It still means "Gift of God" so you'll be happy knowing you chose something meaningful.
- Pierre: This solid name (which means "rock" or "stone") is perfect for a baby boy who'll be born into a strong and supportive family. We also love how comforting it feels to say.
- Romain: Although it means "from Rome," this baby name still has a French origin!
French Baby Names For Girls
Image via William Fortunato/Pexels
- Aimee: Aimee sounds so pretty which is why it's at the top of our list of French baby names for girls! What's even sweeter is that it means "beloved friend." We're sure your baby girl will live up to her name!
- Angelique: This name has the word "angel" in it so we're positive it means that your daughter will be heaven sent!
- Céline: If you're a big pop culture fan, you can name your daugther after the incomparable Céline Dion.
- Delphine: This name reminds us of a precious heroine from a historical piece of fiction we can't help but root for! IRL, it translates to "Dolphin," which is perfect for any family that loves trips to the sea.
- Étoile: With a name that means "star," you won't be able to stop singing "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" to your sweet daughter as you rock her to sleep each night. You may even replace the word "star" with Étoile.
Image via Hồng Xuân Viên/Pexels
- Jeanine: Little Jeanine will be all smiles when she realizes you were inspired to name her something that reminds you of God's grace.
- Juliet: This is a classic French baby name that's equal parts sophisticated and romantic.
- Lisette: Similar to the name Lisa, Lisette is a gorgeous name that'll ensure your daughter has room for plenty of cute nicknames. "Lis" automatically comes to mind when we think of this cute French baby name.
- Mirabelle: We love Encanto so much that we couldn't help but include this magical name on our list of French baby names for girls! We won't be surprised if this is the name you choose for your sweet little girl.
- Simone: Even if you don't choose this name as your first pick, you can easily name your daughter Aimee Simone or Simone Étoile!
What is the prettiest French name?
Image via Shanice McKenzie/Pexels
We think every one of these French baby names is beautiful, and the cool thing is that based on your experiences and which name's definition stands out to you, each name will mean something different! Right now, I'm loving Étoile.
Which French baby name is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!
Header image via William Fortunato/Pexels
