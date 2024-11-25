Vanessa Hudgens & Husband Cole Tucker Are Totally Adorable On Post-Baby Date Night
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Everyone's favorite Disney Channel darling, Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker officially welcomed their first child this year, and we just can't get enough of these two! Amid much speculationof her pregnancy earlier this year, Vanessa finally spilled the big news at the Oscars red carpet, showing off her sweet baby bump to the world. Since then, they welcomed their little one, continuing to show off their adorable relationship.
Here's everything we know so far about Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's beautiful family!
Who is Vanessa Hudgens' husband?
Vanessa Hudgens is married to baseball player Cole Tucker. The 27-year-old athlete currently plays for the Seattle Mariners, previously working for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies teams.
When did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker meet?
Believe it or not, Vanessa told Drew Barrymore during her show that she met Cole on Zoom of all places! According to Vanessa, she logged onto a weekly Zoom meditation during the pandemic, Cole was online, and basically the rest was history — after she slid into his DMs, of course. 😘
When did Vanessa Hudgens get married?
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker got married in Tulum Mexico in December 2023. Vanessa sent Vogueall the details, giving us the glam of the bridal party in their bright peach dresses, and Vanessa's many stunning looks! She even joked to Voguethat her husband had a "baseball lineup" for his side of the party — all dressed in simple white and khaki. Chic, chic, chic!
How did Vanessa Hudgens announce her pregnancy?
Vanessa brought her best accessory to the 2024 Oscars red carpet — her baby bump! Amid much disputed speculation, Vanessa finally debuted her baby-to-be with Cole Tucker, wearing a simple black bodycon dress paired with plenty of diamonds. To say she's glowing would be an understatement!
When is Vanessa Hudgens' baby due?
Vanessa and Cole haven't announced an official due date, name, or gender for their baby-to-be. We can't wait to learn more about this lovely little one!
How has Vanessa Hudgens been doing since announcing her pregnancy?
As far as we can tell, the first-time mama is doing really well. She was recently shared an Instagrampic of her looking gorgeous in a form-fitting brown dress that complemented her skin for date night. She posed in the mirror while cradling her growing baby bump and also showed off her neon yellow nails.
Mama Vanessa and her baby bump are doing fabulous! She shared another mirror selfie on Instagram that shows her throwing up the peace sign — something us millennials will probably never let go of — with a happy smirk on her face. We have to admit that she looks great during her pregnancy and continues to give us inspiration for how to style our baby bumps in the future!
When did Vanessa Hudgens have her baby?
According to PEOPLE, Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker welcomed their baby to the world on July 3, 2024. We still don't know the baby's name — or really anything about it — but we're over the moon for this adorable couple nonetheless!
The best part? Their little one shares a birthday with Cole! So much sweetness on one day!
How are Vanessa and Cole doing since the baby came?
Since the arrival of their little one, it's clear Vanessa and Cole are enjoying all the quality time they can get together! On November 24, 2024, Vanessa shared a picture of the two of them looking all dolled up for the night! The caption says, "Call for a good time 😉😝" so you know the boho chic queen is fully embracing their mom & dad's night out! We love that these two are still having fun in the newborn phase of parenthood.
