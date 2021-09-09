Save Time In The Morning With These Easy Hairstyles For Work
Summer hair is all about laid-back looks, but even our favorite easy hairstyles need a bit more structure when it's time to go back to work or school. Updos can add serious style and personality to an outfit, and are a fun way to keep your look constantly changing. From unique takes on the braid to soft curls and edgy accessories, these hairstyles will make you excited to get ready!
Milkmaid Braids
All you need to do for this easy hairstyle is braid your hair into two braids, wrap them across the top of your head, and pin behind your ear. Pull out some face-framing pieces to complete the look.
Sleek Pony
There's nothing chicer than a high pony. Add some texturizing spray to give it a messy finish or keep things sleek with some hairspray.
Sock Curls
We know that curling your hair with socks sounds crazy, but it really works! You'll get voluminous curls with a fraction of the effort.
Add A Headband
Headbands keep your hair out of your face and add serious style to your outfit. Pearls, bows, velvet — there's plenty to choose from!
Top Knot
Top knots are fun because they can be sleek, messy, curly, or straight, and they always look good.
Pin It Back
We know that having short hair can leave you with only a few styling options. Accessorize with some cute bobby pins for a chic and edgy look.
Braided Low Pony
A mini braid makes this easy hairstyle anything but boring. Scoop your hair into a low pony and braid a small section. Wrap that around the elastic and then secure with a pin. Voilà!
Dutch Braid Bun
A braided bun is a great option for keeping your hair out of your face and off your neck. Not only is it cute enough for work, it's also practical enough for cleaning and working out.
Loose Waves
We're pretty sure that this look will never go out of style. Add some clips, a headband, or leave it as is.
All Natural
Rock those curls!
Rope Braids
Swap your normal updo for a half-up look that has the right amount of detail. Try fishtail braids, rope braids, or French braids.
French Twist
This classic 'do is a lot easier than it looks. Just make sure you have enough bobby pins!
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!