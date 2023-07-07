The Perfect Air Dry Routine For Every Hair Texture
Not sure about you, but we’d be lying if we said we style our hair right after showering. Sometimes (most times) we’re just too tired to whip out our blow dryers and diffusers, even though the results would be *chef’s kiss*. Thankfully, air drying doesn’t have to create a tangled mess of morning hair, at least not with this helpful guide.
Fun fact: air drying is *actually* pretty incredible for your hair’s health. Air drying's main benefit is that it spares your hair from the potential heat damage caused by blow dryers and other hot tools. Textured, wavy and curly hair are often better suited for an air-drying technique, but they typically require more hair product for a successful air dry than straight hair.
Keep reading for all of our tips to give you gorgeous, tangle-free hair post-shower, without any tools.
1. Thoroughly Cleanse Your Hair
Image via Sephora
Tame any frizz by thoroughly cleansing your hair before embarking on your air dry routine, as product buildup will prevent the moisture of your conditioner or leave-in product from reaching your hair.If you know you have a lot of buildup in your hair, it may be the right time to use a clarifying shampoo. These shampoos are tougher on dirt and oils, but can be too harsh to use regularly on dryer hair and scalps. Depending on your hair type and the styling products you use, you may only need to clarify once a week or even once a month.
2. Use a Microfiber Towel
Image via Target
Ditch your traditional bath towel for a microfiber towel, at least when it comes to your haircare. Using a microfiber towel will help to shorten your air-drying time without causing frizz. Traditional cotton towels can create more friction and are more disruptive to the hair. Be sure to squeeze out any excess water before putting your hair in a microfiber towel to shorten your dry time.
3. Condition, Condition, Condition
Image via Target
And we don’t just mean in the shower. Take your conditioner to-go with a leave-in conditionerto give your locks some extra TLC. After all, moisture is key to a successful air dry, so prevent your hair from falling flat with your favorite leave-in moisturizer.
4. Brush or Comb, But *Only* When Wet
Image via Ron Lach / PEXELS
The number one priority while air-drying is minimizing frizz. Curly-haired girlies almost always only brush or comb their hair when it's wet to avoid disrupting their curls and creating frizz, but it’s often debated about whether straight hair should be brushed when wet. The rules are a bit clearer when it comes to air-drying, since once the air-drying process starts, any manipulation of the hair is going to create frizz — even touching it with your hands. Avoid touching your hair until it’s (at least) 75 percent dry for the best results.
5. Apply the Right Styling Products
In a process that curly-haired people are all-too familiar with, you will need to apply the right styling products to your wet (or damp) hair. Of course, different hair textures mean different styling products. If you have curly hair, follow your leave-in conditioner with a gel, cream, or foam. Stay away from heavier products if you have straight hair, as typically your leave-in conditioner is all you’ll need.
6. Don't Go to Bed With Wet Hair
Image via Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS
After all your hard work to ensure a perfect air-dry, the last thing you want to do is go to bed with your hair still wet or damp. Even if you sleep on a silk pillowcase to reduce friction, you may put dents or creases in your hair by sleeping on it before it fully dries. Additionally, you’ll cause frizz with any movement you make while sleeping which basically defeats the purpose of air drying in the first place. If you plan on washing your hair at night, be sure to leave enough time for your hair to fully dry before it hits the pillow.
Long story short, brush, moisturize and let it dry for the best air drying quality. BRB while we let our hair air dry for tonight!
Header image courtesy of Element5 Digital / Unsplash.
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.