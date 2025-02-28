Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are definitely one of our favorite celebrity couples, but they’re also some of our favorite celeb parents. The couple has two children together, and they keep their family life pretty private.

But while getting all dolled up during a video interview on February 27, Leighton Meester offered a rare update about their kids, including a glimpse into their work-life balance as a family of 4.

Adam Brody & Leighton Meester’s kids aren't "fazed at all" by the Hollywood life.

Leighton Meester's kids understand the Hollywood of it all. Amy Sussman/Getty Images While recording a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Leighton Meester revealed that her kids are pretty used to traveling for her and Adam Brody's work. “My kids, they get what we do," she says. "They come on location a lot." And while both Leighton and Adam have worked on some pretty big projects (and Leighton just joined Nobody Wants This season 2!), the Gossip Girl actress doesn't "think they're fazed at all." "They get a lot of us off set and a lot of us not working, which has been always a really big benefit for both of us," she continues. She also revealed to Brit + Co exclusively that Arlo is pretty helpful in the kitchen. “What I try to do is meal prep as much as I can. Sometimes that doesn't work out for me, but for my kids — I'll make things ahead of time," she says, adding that she's in “one of the luckiest positions that a mom could be.” “When I was still nursing or my babies were still young, I had plenty of space and time to [be with my kids]," she continues. "And I know most women who are mothers don't have that opportunity at all.”

What has Adam Brody said about his parenting style? Stefania Rosini/Netflix When asked about his parenting style with Leighton Meester, Adam Brody told Today's Hoda & Jenna that he feels like their parenting is the "perfect" balance. "Of course, I’m going to feel like it’s the perfect balance of all of it," he says, adding that they're "very honest." "We have some very truthful conversations, for better or worse. But other than that, I wouldn’t say overly strict," he continues. "There is a helicopter, you know, to keep them safe. I’m not overly strict but I see the sharp edges, literally...I want to keep those heads maintained."

What has Leighton Meester said about their family traditions? Paulina Stevens/Exmas Film Inc/Amazon Freevee When it comes to spending time together during the holidays, Leighton also opened up to Brit + Co exclusively about their go-to activities in an interview for her 2023 rom-com EXmas. "We do a lot of hanging out," Leighton says in our conversation. "It's infuriating to people who live in cold weather but we go to the beach or we go in our pool or jacuzzi. We have snacks by the jacuzzi — we call it jajuterie!" Can I get in on that?

How many children does Leighton Meester have? Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have two children, a daughter named Arlo, and a son whose name they haven't told us yet.

What are Leighton Meester's kids ages? Leon Bennett/Getty Images Arlo is 9 years old and was born on August 4, 2015. Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's son was born in 2020 and is 4 years old.

How old was Leighton Meester when she had her first child? Angela Weiss/Getty Images Leighton Meester was 27 years old when she had Arlo in 2015.

