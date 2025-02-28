Your March Horoscope is here...

The actress offered a rare look into their family life. 👀

The Latest News On Adam Brody & Leighton Meester's Kids

leighton meester kids with adam brody
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 28, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are definitely one of our favorite celebrity couples, but they’re also some of our favorite celeb parents. The couple has two children together, and they keep their family life pretty private.

But while getting all dolled up during a video interview on February 27, Leighton Meester offered a rare update about their kids, including a glimpse into their work-life balance as a family of 4.

Adam Brody & Leighton Meester’s kids aren't "fazed at all" by the Hollywood life.

Leighton Meester's kids understand the Hollywood of it all.

adam brody and leighton meester at the golden globes

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While recording a Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Leighton Meester revealed that her kids are pretty used to traveling for her and Adam Brody's work.

“My kids, they get what we do," she says. "They come on location a lot." And while both Leighton and Adam have worked on some pretty big projects (and Leighton just joined Nobody Wants This season 2!), the Gossip Girl actress doesn't "think they're fazed at all."

"They get a lot of us off set and a lot of us not working, which has been always a really big benefit for both of us," she continues.

She also revealed to Brit + Co exclusively that Arlo is pretty helpful in the kitchen. “What I try to do is meal prep as much as I can. Sometimes that doesn't work out for me, but for my kids — I'll make things ahead of time," she says, adding that she's in “one of the luckiest positions that a mom could be.”

“When I was still nursing or my babies were still young, I had plenty of space and time to [be with my kids]," she continues. "And I know most women who are mothers don't have that opportunity at all.”

What has Adam Brody said about his parenting style?

adam brody in nobody wants this on netflix

Stefania Rosini/Netflix

When asked about his parenting style with Leighton Meester, Adam Brody told Today's Hoda & Jenna that he feels like their parenting is the "perfect" balance. "Of course, I’m going to feel like it’s the perfect balance of all of it," he says, adding that they're "very honest."

"We have some very truthful conversations, for better or worse. But other than that, I wouldn’t say overly strict," he continues. "There is a helicopter, you know, to keep them safe. I’m not overly strict but I see the sharp edges, literally...I want to keep those heads maintained."

What has Leighton Meester said about their family traditions?

leighton meester in amazon freevee's exmas

Paulina Stevens/Exmas Film Inc/Amazon Freevee

When it comes to spending time together during the holidays, Leighton also opened up to Brit + Co exclusively about their go-to activities in an interview for her 2023 rom-com EXmas.

"We do a lot of hanging out," Leighton says in our conversation. "It's infuriating to people who live in cold weather but we go to the beach or we go in our pool or jacuzzi. We have snacks by the jacuzzi — we call it jajuterie!" Can I get in on that?

How many children does Leighton Meester have?

leighton meester at the sag awards in 2025

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have two children, a daughter named Arlo, and a son whose name they haven't told us yet.

What are Leighton Meester's kids ages?

adam brody and leighton meester

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Arlo is 9 years old and was born on August 4, 2015. Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's son was born in 2020 and is 4 years old.

How old was Leighton Meester when she had her first child?

leighton meester in 2015

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Leighton Meester was 27 years old when she had Arlo in 2015.

Check out Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Want Their Kids To Have “As Normal A Life As Possible” for the latest news on another Gossip Girl cast member's family.

