Leighton Meester's "EXmas" Is The Chaotic Family Christmas Movie You've Been Waiting For
What is EXmas about?
Graham (Robbie Amell) makes a last minute trip home to surprise his family for Christmas. But he isn't the only one who wanted to spend the holidays with the family; his ex-fiancée Ali (Leighton Meester) also decided she missed them! Now the exes are battling for the family's affections — and to see which one of them gets to stay until Christmas Day.
Who does Leighton Meester play in Exmas?
Leighton Meester stars in EXmas. Image via Paulina Stevens/Exmas Film Inc.
Leighton Meester stars as Ali opposite Robbie Amell's Graham. While Ali and Graham were engaged, they're broken up by the time Christmas rolls around. You'll also see Michael Hitchcock, Kathryn Greenwood, Veronika Slowikowska, and Steven Huy in EXmas.
When can I watch the movie?
(L-R) Robbie Amell, Michael Hitchcock, Kathryn Greenwood, and Leighton Meester star in EXmas. Image via Paulina Stevens/Exmas Film Inc.
EXmas will be available to stream on Amazon FreeVee November 17.
What movies have Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell been in?
(L-R) Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell star in EXmas. Image via Paulina Stevens/Exmas Film Inc.
You can see Leighton Meester in The Weekend Away, Monte Carlo, The Roommate, Single Parents, and Gossip Girl. She plays all kinds of characters across a variety of genres, so there's something for everyone! Robbie Amell also has a bunch of different titles to watch, from Cheaper by the Dozen 2 to The DUFF to The Flash.
Check Out The "EXmas" Movie Poster
Image via Amazon Freevee
We cannot wait to watch Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester in EXmas, and just from the trailer we can already tell how much chemistry they have! We're pretty sure they won't stay exes for long ;).
