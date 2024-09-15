Every Liane Moriarty Book To Read While You Wait For 'Big Little Lies' Season 3
If you're on pins and needles for all things Big Little Liesseason 3, don't worry! Author Liane Moriarty has plenty of other books —including a brand new release! — you can read while you wait for the highly-anticipated season. She's sold over 20 million copies of her books worldwide, and it honestly doesn't seem like she's in the market to slow down anytime soon. With the release of her new novel, Moriarty's continuing to show readers why she's earned the title of best-selling author with more than one beloved TV-adaptation.
From her other book-to-screen stories to other exciting works full of twists and turns, here's a total breakdown of every adult novel she's written!
Who is Liane Moriarty?
Liane Moriarty, über photography
Liane Moriarty is an Australian-born and New York Times Best-Selling author who's written 10 adult novels and three children's books that are a part of the Nicola Berry series. Prior to this, Liane was a successful freelance advertising copywriter.
How many of Liane Moriarty's books have been adapted for TV or film?
Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko in Nine Perfect Strangers
Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Aside from Big Little Lies, two more of Liane Moriarty's books have been adapted into limited series. Starring Nicole Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers captivated audiences so much that a second season will be premiering on Hulu. Though there were a few noticeable differences between the book and the TV show, it put the book back on the radar for new readers to discover!
Her most recent adaptation is the limited series was Apples Never Fall. It premiered on Peacock on March 14 and starred Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie, and Jack Lacy as a family who has to contend with the wild disappearance of their matriarch.
What's the name of Liane Moriarty's latest book?
Amazon
The thrilling author's latest novel, Here One Moment, just hit bookshelves and already has a 4.3 rating on Amazon! It's an intriguing novel that answers the big "What if" question about fate.
For the passengers on a particularly harmless flight, they have no idea how extraordinary it'll turn out to be. Among faces like a muscular guy and a nervous flight attendant is someone who holds everyone lives in the palm of her hands.
For some reason, she's able to predict the passengers' deaths — which isn't unsettling until six of them realize their lives will end sooner than they'd like. One by one, their deaths begin occurring as predicted and it begins to make the remaining passengers question if they'd rather meet their fate or find ways to change it if they can.
Liane Moriarty's Books In Order
Amazon
Three Wishes by Liane Moriarty
Triplets Lyn, Cat, and Gemma Kettle have the uncanny ability to have all eyes on them no matter where they go. They're the kind of sisters you'd love to know more about even if you can tell their lives are filled with as much drama as fun-filled moments.
Despite their resemblance to each other, the sisters each have their own hectic lives to deal with. One can't live life without checking off a series of lists while the other two are dealing with weird relationship woes. Somehow, their rivalry with each other only stokes their drama even more.
But, that's what happens when you and your sisters are still learning how to navigate life as separate entities outside the womb.
Amazon
The Last Anniversary by Liane Moriarty
Sophie Honeywell can't get her mind off Thomas Gordon and regrets the day she caused him deep pain. Instead of remaining at a standstill, Thomas got married while Sophie's love life halted.
A family secret explodes. A first kiss betrays. A mystery is solved. A marriage is tested. It all happens on one extraordinary night — the Last Anniversary!
Sophie Honeywell always wondered if Thomas Gordon was the one who got away. He was the perfect boyfriend, but on the day he was going to propose, she broke his heart. A year later he married his travel agent, while Sophie has been mortifyingly single ever since. Now Thomas is back in her life because Sophie has unexpectedly inherited his aunt Connie's house on Scribbly Gum Island — home of the famously unsolved Munro Baby mystery.
Sophie moves onto the island and begins a new life as part of an unconventional family, where it seems everyone has a secret. Grace, a beautiful young mother, is feverishly planning a shocking escape from her perfect life. Margie, a frumpy housewife, has made a pact with a stranger, while dreamy Aunt Rose wonders if maybe it's about time she started making her own decisions.
As Sophie's life becomes increasingly complicated, she discovers that sometimes you have to stop waiting around—and come up with your own fairy-tale ending.
Amazon
The Hypnotist's Love Story by Liane Moriarty
Hynotherapist Ellen O'Farrell has a decent business and living situation because of a nice inheritance from her grandparents, but that's where her luck seems to run out. Though she's not desperate to fall in love, she wonders what it would be like to be in a relationship that lasts.
She's surprised when she meets the sexy and charming Patrick. He's everything she's been hoping for, and he feels the same way about her. His only problem? His ex won't stop stalking him.
It doesn't rub Ellen the wrong way until she finds out who Patrick's ex is...
Amazon
What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty
Alice Love is confused about what happened to the last 10 years of her life when she wakes up on a gym floor after passing out. Somehow she's gone from being completely in love with her husband and expecting their first child to being close to divorcing her husband with three children in tow. She's even confused about what happened to her relationship with her sister and who she's become since she's somehow forgot things.
The more she puts together pieces of the puzzle, Alice begins asking herself if it's worth remembering what happened or if she's better off constructing a new story for herself.
Amazon
The Husband's Secret by Liane Moriarty
Cecilia Fitzpatrick may be successful career-wise, but one letter from her husband brings her world crashing down. It's always unsettling when you discover you don't know someone the way you thought you did, but it's even worse when Cecilia meets other women who knew her husband...and his secrets.
Amazon
Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty
Big Little Lies revolves around a community of women whose lives become intertwined bit by bit. There's the sharp-witted Madeline who rules as the 'queen bee,' the beautiful Celeste whose glass walls are about to shatter at any moment, and newcomer Jane whose past is shrouded in mystery.
They're connected when a death is discovered and the mystery of what happened beings to be investigated.
Amazon
Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty
Sam and Clementine's relationship has always been steady, but things change when they're introduced to Tiffany and Vid. Neighbors of Clementine's friend Erika, their backyard barbecue seems like it'll be a good place to be. However, something happens that makes things rocky and it begins challenging a seemingly strong relationship.
Amazon
Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
Tranquilium House is supposed to be a peaceful health resort that welcomes various guests for 10 days. Each of them have their own reason for being there, but they'll spend more time together than they thought.
Though she knows she shouldn't question their reasoning, former best-selling author Frances Welty can't understand why some of the guests are there. She thinks she's the only person who physically looks like they're in need of a change, but she'll quickly realize that some things aren't surface-level.
Amazon
Apples Never Fallby Liane Moriarty
As much as The Delaneys love each other, they can fight like cats and dogs at times. Nothing bands siblings Amy, Logan, Try, and Brook — together more than when their mother mysteriously disappears and it looks like their father is responsible for what happened to her.
It's odd because it seems like Stan and Joy Delaney are the pillar of perfection with their intense chemistry and successful tennis academy. But time reveals how unhappy they've become over the years and it's hard to ignore. Plus, the arrival of the unknown Savannah seems to coincide with Joy's disappearance.
As the siblings team up in pairs to either prove their father's innocence or condemn him for all of his secrets, they'll encounter a shock that makes them look at their family differently.
