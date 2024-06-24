Um, Taylor Swift Just Brought Travis Kelce Onstage During The Eras Tour
After Christmas parties, trips to Vegas, and engagement rumors, I thought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship couldn't get any better. But clearly I was wrong because Taylor basically broke the internet this weekend by bringing Travis onstage during one of her London Eras Tour concerts!
After "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," Travis Kelce came onstage during "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart." Along with some of Taylor Swift's backup dancers, he appeared in a tux and a top hat to help Taylor "get ready" to perform for an audience.
Pretending to dress Taylor up, as well as the choreography making her look like a doll or a puppet, perfectly match up with lyrics like "They said, 'Babe, you gotta fake it 'til you make it' and I did" and "I was grinning like I'm winning, I was hitting my marks // 'Cause I can do it with a broken heart." But it looks like thanks to Travis, Taylor doesn't have to perform with a broken heart anymore!
Even though this is Travis Kelce's first time onstage at the Eras Tour, this isn't his first time attending the tour. He showed up to some of her Singapore shows in 2023, as well as the Australia leg of the tour. And now, some fans think Travis should return the favor and welcome Taylor onto the football field!
"i think it’s only fair that the chiefs reciprocate this energy and put taylor in for a drive," one X user jokes.
"@Chiefs if you're ever up by a bunch let her kick a field goal or [something]," another agrees.
I think it would be amazing to see Taylor on the football field, especially after a season of seeing her in a box seat! I mean, the MLB begins their games with a Celeb First Pitch, it seems only fair the NFL would follow suit ;).
What was your reaction when you saw Travis Kelce onstage at the Eras Tour? I couldn't believe it! Read up on why we're excited that We Finally Have New Taylor Swift Songs About Travis Kelce for more TayVis news!
