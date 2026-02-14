Spring weather is notoriously indecisive. One minute it’s a pleasant 60 degrees, and the next, you’re standing in a rainstorm. While we’re all itching to ditch our heavy winter coats, the days of going layer-less aren't here quite yet.

That’s exactly where the perfect light jacket comes in, and we've scouted out the best styles you can rock in 2026. These seven lightweight layers strike the balance between function and fashion, and plenty of them can be styled for a variety of occasions. The versatility!

Nordstrom Damson Madder Jerry Reversible Crop Organic Cotton Trench Coat This trench coat is the ultimate piece for feeling put-together on rainy spring days. It's handily reversible, too, revealing a dark green or plaid side you can style to your heart's content. We're especially obsessed with the wide fit and added drama around the collar.

Free People We The Free Collins Washed Canvas Funnel-Neck Jacket This funnel-neck jacket has the perfect weight to it for springtime layering. Though it comes in several colors, we'd invest in this neutral tan hue since it can pair easily with just about anything.

Anthropologie Avec Les Filles Floral Bomber Jacket Calling all floral lovers! This bomber jacket was made for you. It just screams spring and undoubtedly feels trendy enough to step out in, thanks to the contrasting collar and structured feel.

Target Universal Thread Relaxed Bomber Denim Jacket Target is a total goldmine for cute light jackets right now. This casual denim piece is definitely going to work so wonderfully with your weekend looks alongside a graphic tee and some comfy boots.

Reformation Reformation Lennon Jacket The easiest way to make an outfit statement this spring is opting for a light jacket with an eye-catching color. It'll make assembling the rest of your look simply effortless. This butter yellow number is obvi already high up on our lookbook list for the season.

Madewell Madewell Bouclé Bomber Jacket The bouclé material of this bomber is helpful for staying warm on those chillier spring days. We're obsessed with the cropped length and balloon-shaped sleeves which only speak to its on-trend-iness even more. Love.

Old Navy Old Navy Cropped Jean Chore Jacket With the classic characteristics of cropped denim, this chore jacket brings the perfect amount of flair to any spring 'fit, thanks to the vertical stripes. You could even snag the matching jeans to complete your look (and make getting ready for the season way easier).

