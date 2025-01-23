Mandy Moore Says THIS Disney Star Is Perfect For Live-Action 'Tangled' — And Wants To Be In The Movie Too

Disney is bringing another beloved animated movie to life! And the next Disney Princess to get the live-action treatment is Tangled's Rapunzel. Disney announced the adaptation in December of 2024, after rumors that Mean Girls’ Avantika and Milo Manheim would star as the lead role went viral last spring. We still don’t have an official live-action Tangled cast yet, but don't worry. There’s PLENTY that we do know about the new Disney movie.

Florence Pugh and Sabrina Carpenter are just two names in the rumored Tangled cast.

We don’t have an official cast list yet (listen, I’m still crossing my fingers for Avantika!!) but according to the DisInsider, Florence Pugh remains the frontrunner for the role of Rapunzel, while Kathryn Hahn is rumored to star as Mother Gothel (I mean, I'm really good at karaoke singing,” she told ET). School Spirits actor Milo Manheim is a popular fancast for Flynn Rider, which I think is the best decision Disney could make for the role...and not just because I love him.

Mandy Moore, who voiced Rapunzel in the original 2010 film, has another casting idea: popstar Sabrina Carpenter! And after that viral Halloween Instagram post, yeah I can see it too!

“I could see her with 50 feet of hair or something," she told Elite Daily. "She looks like a Disney princess in real life.”

“Maybe I could be Rapunzel's mom,” she continues. “Let's have a real mother-daughter duet, and have someone write an original song so we can talk about our differences and how hard it is to be a young person in this world.”

Okay no matter who gets cast as Rapunzel, I NEED to see Mandy Moore make a cameo as the queen. It would just be too perfect!