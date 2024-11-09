‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot Adds Lola Tung & Austin Nichols
More of a horror lover than a holiday movie fanatic? You might agree that nothing beats an old school slashers. I Know What You Did Last Summer, which stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prinze Jr., premiered in 1997, combines everything we love about coming of age movies — friends, summer vacation, and drama — with just enough terror to send a chill down your spine. And just like the original, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot features some of the hottest names in Hollywood.
- A new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is coming to theaters almost 30 years after the original.
- The cast includes Lola Tung, Madelyn Cline, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Gabbriette, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, and Chase Sui Wonders.
- Plot details are being kept under wraps but we know Freddie Prinze Jr. will reprise his role, meaning we can expect an expansion of the original movie.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Cast
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, and Gabbriette are the most recent additions to the I Know What You Did Last Summer cast, which also includes Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, and Chase Sui Wonders.
Plus, fans of the OG movie will be excited to know Freddie Prinze Jr. will reprise his role from the original movie — and Jennifer Love Hewitt is also in talks to return!
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Plot
Columbia Pictures
In I Know What You Did Last Summer, four friends are terrorized by a man with a hook after they hit him with their car and try to cover it up. In the recent TV adaptation, which features 6 friends, the group accidentally runs over one of their own.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot is sure to feature another hit-and-run with a juicy Gen Z twist. Do Revenge's Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing and co-writing alongside Sam Lansky. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the casting news, the movie will take the same approach as the Scream reboot, mixing the original film's cast with the next generation of stars. So while the movie will cater to fans of the original, it's not a copy and paste reboot.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Release Date
Columbia Pictures
The new reboot will tentatively hit theaters July 18, 2025. I'm already prepping for next year's Slasher Summer!
Let us know what you're excited to see in the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot on Facebook!
This post has been updated.
