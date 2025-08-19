8 Living Room Layout Mistakes Designers Want You To Stop Making

Living rooms are the heart of our homes — a place to get cozy, entertain friends, and show off our personal style. But according to Zara O’Hare, designer behind Land Of Rugs, a few common layout mistakes can throw the whole vibe off.

“People often cram in too much furniture or place pieces in awkward spots, blocking the natural flow of movement through the room,” says O’Hare.

Whether you’re settling into a new space or giving your current setup a refresh, steering clear of these missteps can instantly upgrade both the look and feel of your living room.

Scroll to see the 8 most common living room layout mistakes to ditch in 2025!

Spacejoy 1. Pushing All Furniture Against The Walls It might feel like the easiest way to “open up” your space, but lining every piece of furniture along the walls can leave your living room feeling awkward and empty. "A well-balanced living room should invite conversation, not make guests shout across the room," says O'Hare. Try “floating” your furniture instead — pull sofas and chairs closer together and anchor them with a rug or coffee table to create a cozy, intentional gathering zone.

Spacejoy 2. Ignoring Natural Pathways “One of the most overlooked elements in living room design is circulation,” says O’Hare. You should always leave enough space for easy walking paths, ideally 2.5 to 3 feet wide, particularly between key furniture pieces and entryways. Not only does this improve functionality, but it also prevents that cramped, cluttered feeling.

Collov Home Design 3. Getting Scale Wrong Proportion is everything, but it’s one of the most common layout mistakes. An oversized sectional can swallow a small room, while delicate chairs in a large open plan can look like they’re floating in space. “Always consider the scale of your furniture in relation to the room,” says O’Hare. “Measure before you buy, and don't rely solely on showroom setups, which can be misleading.” A quick rule of thumb: your main sofa should be about two-thirds the width of your rug, and that rug should at least reach the front legs of all your key furniture pieces.

Jakob Owens 4. Skimping On Layered Lighting One ceiling fixture won’t cut it. Relying only on overhead lighting leaves your living room flat and lifeless. The key is layering— ambient, task, and accent. Think floor lamps, sconces, and table lamps that not only brighten the space but also double as stylish decor.

Sven Brandsma 5. Blocking The Windows Natural light is the most valuable asset for your living room, so don’t cover it up with bulky furniture or heavy curtains. Keep tall pieces away from windows, and if privacy’s an issue, swap in sheer curtains or adjustable blinds that let the light shine through.

Влад Хмара 6. Placing The TV Too High or Low TV placement is often more of an afterthought than a design choice, but it shouldn’t be. Mounting a TV too high or off-center can lead to discomfort and a disjointed layout. "Ideally, your TV should be at eye level when seated and shouldn’t be the sole focal point of the room," says O’Hare. Balance it out with art, shelving, or a fireplace if you have one.

Spacejoy 7. Neglecting Symmetry and Balance You don’t need a perfectly mirrored setup, but some sense of balance goes a long way. If one side of the room feels weighed down with furniture, even it out with a floor lamp, a bold plant, or a piece of art. Mix tall and low elements to keep the eye moving and the room feeling harmonious.

Tile Merchant Ireland 8. Forgetting Personal Touches One of the biggest mistakes — especially in homes staged for resale or curated just for Instagram — is creating a space that feels sterile. “The best living rooms reflect the people who live in them,” says O’Hare. “Display your books, travel mementos, or art.” Your living room should be as functional as it is inviting. By avoiding these common layout missteps, you’ll upgrade not just the look of your space but the way it feels day to day. “A well-designed room doesn’t just look good,” O’Hare says, “it works for your lifestyle.”

Looking for more home decor ideas? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!