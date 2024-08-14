15 Dreamy Home Decor Ideas I'm Obsessed With From This Stunning LA Renovation
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Your bedroom is more than just a place to snooze; it's your cozy space where you can relax, recharge, and express your personal style. Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of celebrity-loved design firm House of Rolison seem to have perfected the bedroom and bath design in this 4 bed, 4.5 bath home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. After renovating the outdated home, front to back, they created a luxe and nature-inspired aesthetic that defines their dreamy and inviting spaces. Come inside and take a peek for all the dreamy bed and bath home decor inspiration, and get ready to swoon!
BEFORE: Interior
Photo via MLS listing
The design pair notes that the original home was stuck in the past with mismatched flooring, a dysfunctional sense of flow, and an extreme lack of character.
AFTER: Interior
Photo by Gavin Carter
Amanda and Taylor took advantage of the LA views and tons of natural light by opening up the space, and then adding high-end materials and statement lighting to add charm and sophistication.
Photo by Nils Timm
“The house was extremely dated and choppy up so our goal was to open things up while still having the feel of warmth and cohesion," says Amanda. "We did this through adding natural stone, wood, and warm lighting throughout.”
Photo by Nils Timm
The result? A design that is elevated, functional, and timeless. "We typically let the bones of the house inspire us and let us guide it into what it wants to be," says Taylor. "This house in particular was different from most of our other projects - much more angular lines and harsh divisions between spaces so we had to find a way to soften things while still not trying to make it something it wasn't."
Bed + Bath Inspiration
Photo by Gavin Carter
Amanda and Taylor have perfected the art of blending modern and traditional elements, creating spaces that feel fresh, cozy, and stylish without being overly trendy. “We added cedar beams on the ceilings in some of the rooms and added lighting and warmer tones to add grounding," says Taylor.
Photo by Gavin Carter
The bathrooms share a cohesive look with the home, from the oak flooring, marble and stone, to nature-inspired materials.
Photo by Nils Timm
Vistas from the hilltop were important to capture, especially from the stunning master bedroom. "In the primary bedroom, the large glass windows feel like you're part of the landscape, which is important to us," says Amanda.
Photo by Gavin Carter
Furniture and art are intentional in each of the rooms, creating symmetry, function and a warm minimalism vibe. I especially love the way the rooms transition from light to dark as you walk through the home.
Photo by Gavin Carter
The master bathroom is elegant and refined with a mix of marble, wood, and natural tones.
Photo by Gavin Carter
"Paint and furniture are everything!," says Taylor. She suggests picking pieces that are special and not something you can find at any big box store. "Layer layer layer. Layer throws and pillows, textures and paint colors. The more dimension a room has the more intentional it feels. Dont be afraid to add accent pieces for a pop of color and playfulness," she says.
Photo by Nils Timm
Each bathroom plays into the nature-inspired aesthetic while having distinct features like unique mirrors and vanities.
Photo by Nils Timm
The kids' room is the mini version of the rest of the home, using oak furnishings and cozy, natural layers with a pop of art.
Photo by Gavin Carter
Organic shapes compliment the overall vibe, giving the home an indoor-outdoor California modern feel.
Photo by Gavin Carter
"It's hard to keep an almost 5,000 sq ft home cozy in every space but it is something we prioritize and excel at while elevating it to meet today's needs," says Amanda.
Photo by Nils Timm
A moody bathroom adds a bit of drama to the light-filled space.
BEFORE: Exterior
Photo via MLS listing
The exterior of the home left a whole lot to be desired.
AFTER: Exterior
Photo by Nils Timm
The facade transformation is quite literally amazing.
Photo by Nils Timm
The backyard takes advantage of the surrounding nature and views. Simply stunning!
Lead image by Gavin Carter
