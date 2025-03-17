15 "Outdated" Decor Mistakes That Could Be Lowering Your Home’s Value

I love joining house-hunting friends on their open house visits, not just for the fun of seeing different homes but the staging inspiration alone can spark fresh ideas for my own home decor. I love how stagers capture that clean and minimal, yet warm and inviting aesthetic. As we head into peak house-buying season (March-August), here are some tips for getting your home updated for 2025 and market-ready for when the time comes. The good news? A few minor tweaks can make a major impact.

1. Popcorn Ceilings Shutterstock Popcorn ceilings can be an '80s-era eyesore, and new buyers don't want to deal with it. That's because many older popcorn ceilings contain asbestos, which can be hazardous if you mess with it. Make sure to have a pro test it before attempting to remove it. You can have it removed (best for homes without asbestos), cover it with drywall, or install wood planks like bead board or shiplap for a classic look.

2. Tiled or Laminate Countertops Shutterstock Tiled countertops with worn grout or outdated laminate surfaces are long past their prime — it’s time for an upgrade, and you won’t regret it! There’s nothing like prepping meals on a fresh, clean surface that feels as good as it looks. Opt for quartz, a non-porous, low-maintenance choice that comes in a variety of colors and patterns. Natural stone like marble, soapstone, or quartzite are timeless, and butcher block in light oak is perfect for a modern farmhouse aesthetic.

3. Golden Oak Cabinets Shutterstock You don't necessarily need to swap out these stained wood cabinets that were once popular in '80s and '90s builds. Simply sand and give them a fresh coat of paint: Check out our Kitchen Cabinet Paint Colors for 2025 for inspiration!

4. Outdated Fixtures Shutterstock My mom had this exact bathroom sink fixture, and while she was gearing up for a pricey bathroom reno, I suggested a simple swap instead. I told her to replace just the fixture with something more modern, and she was beyond pleased with the results!

5. Brightly Painted Rooms Shutterstock Kids are going to want bedroom paint colors that adults simply do not. Instead of committing to a wild wall color, consider a sophisticated neutral as the backdrop and incorporate their favorite hue through easily changeable items like bedding, decor, and artwork. Win-win!

6. Boob Lights Shutterstock Replace any old light fixtures, like these ubiquitous "boob" lights, with an elegant ceiling mount or pendant.

7. Brass Mirror Closet Doors Vecislavas Popa If replacing the doors with modern wood doors isn’t an option, consider using matte spray paint or adhesive metal trim to give the brass a more modern finish in white or matte black.

8. Hollywood-Style Strip Lighting Wayfair Swap the kitschy strip lights for sleek wall sconces or a modern LED vanity light. Position sconces on either side of the mirror for balanced lighting. Look for matte black, brushed brass, or frosted glass finishes to instantly elevate your space.

9. Showers With Sliding Doors Shutterstock Frameless glass enclosure are a modern upgrade to these outdated sliding doors. If a full replacement isn’t in the budget, consider an elegant shower curtain for a vintage-modern vibe.

10. Lack of Quality Window Treatments Good Days Digital My friend’s Tahoe home has no window treatments because she loves waking up to the sun. (As someone who prefers total darkness, I always pack an eye mask when I visit!) But her realtor recently advised that you needs to add well-made, well-fitted window treatments if she plans to sell or rent. Linen Roman shades or velvet drapes can elevate the space while adding warmth and privacy. For the best fit and style, consider working with a window treatment specialist to find the perfect solution for your home.

11. Outdated Ceiling Fans Shutterstock Elements like ceiling fans come with the home purchase so make sure they're updated. Look for modern energy-efficient models with matte black, brushed nickel, or wood-toned finishes and remote or smart controls.

12. Bulky Furniture Wayfair Make sure your furniture fits the room — too big can feel cramped, too small can feel sparse. While pieces don’t need to be matchy-matchy, they should complement each other for a cohesive, well-balanced look. Look for an 8 x 10 rug or larger too to fit the space and hide any clutter!

13. Grey Laminate Flooring Wayfair Gray laminate flooring was once everywhere, but it’s officially time to move on — just like those gray sofas. Choose flooring that mimics the warmth of natural wood tones, such as light oak or rich walnut. If replacing the floors isn’t an option, layer in natural woven or wool rugs.

14. Too Much Ornamentation Shutterstock Remove any ornamentation that feels out of place in your home or doesn’t align with your style. For an ornate built-in like this, consider painting it a single, cohesive color to tone down the detailing and create a more seamless, modern look.

15. Awkward Layout Shuttterstock To make your space modern and more inviting, start with a focal point (fireplace, TV, or statement art) and arrange seating around it for conversation. Use a sofa and chairs to create balance, adding a coffee table within reach. Incorporate side tables, lighting, and a rug to define the space. Make sure walkways are for better flow and functionality too. Color can make a big difference too, earthy tones with natural elements will make a room feel more inviting.

