7 Unexpected Fall Decor Trends That Will Transform Your Home
Sprucing up your home for fall doesn't get enough credit, and these fall decor trends are exactly what we're looking for. There's something about switching out your summer decor for moody earth tones and lush textures that adds some instant coziness to your space. We spoke with Anna Brockway, co-founder and president of Chairish, about the decor trends you should hop on this autumn.
White Oak and Bleached Finishes
"There's something almost Gustavian about their light, soft finishes and gorgeous grain details that make bleached finishes and white oak a design statement of their own," Brockway says. "This is a versatile trend that can be seen in things like seating, decorative accessories, storage, and of course tables." The unexpected summery touch of bleached wood mixes beautifully with cozy details like your favorite knit blanket.
Glass Door TV Stand
5 Link Decor
Abacus Ladder Bookshelf
Lidded Trash Can
Mirror, Mirror
Not only can mirrors open up your space, but if you find one with a statement frame, it can add the finishing touch to any room. "A fabulous mirror adds sparkle to a space and an interesting shape add some punch," Brockway says. "We're loving non-traditional styles such as burl wood, colorful Murano, plaster, shell encrusted and, of course, our newest whimsical collaboration with Fleur Mirrors."
Rattan Mirror
The Layered Fall Table
Add layers of metallics, bold tableware, and warm colors to create a table that you'll want to eat at all autumn long. "The key this season is color and patterns that pack a punch," Brockway says.
Silvana Glass
Gold Flatware Set
Wooden Bowl
Wayne Thiebaud Inspired: Color, Symmetry and Confections
"American painter Wayne Thiebaud — who turned 100 last year — is known for his still lifes of cakes, ice creams, and other colorful treats," Brockway says. "His inspirations continue to be felt to this day, with delectable, color-rich paintings by artists like Nicole Newsted, Anya Spielman, and Keith Longcor."
Pop Art Lips
Gummy Bear Art
Candy Heart Poster
Old World Curiosities
Bridgerton has definitely inspired our fashion choices, but there's something to be said for some seriously decadent decor. "Contemporary takes an Old World, cabinet of curiosity-inspired pieces like intaglios, ornamentation, verdant florals and decoupage add whimsy to your space," Brockway says. "Swirl together just a touch of Victorian style, striking contemporary colors, and a dash of the macabre, and this thought-provoking trend takes shape."
Mustard
"This interpretation of mustard is more sophisticated and diverse, embodied in everything from seating to tableware and lighting to rugs," Brockway says. "Whether it's an accent color or the main hue used, mustard is on point this fall." Matching your space to the foliage outside your window is always a good idea as far as we're concerned.
Barro Vase
Wall Clock
Biomorphic Silhouettes
There's something that feels fun and rebellious about using bright rainbows and funky shapes in the fall. "Biomorphic, free-flowing silhouettes add a unique sculptural element to home decor and, while untraditional in themselves, can be incorporated as bold statement pieces in more traditional spaces."
Wave Shelf
Wavy Acrylic vase
