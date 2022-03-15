These 2022 Spring Decor Trends Have Us Feeling Nostalgic + Inspired
There's nothing like incorporating seasonal decor trends into our homes once the weather starts to change. We got some insight on some of the hottest trends for this spring from Peti Lau, a trend expert and interior designer at Kaiyo (an online marketplace for gently-used furniture), and Allison Kersun, Modloft’s in-house interior designer. Keep reading for some serious spring inspiration, whether you fancy yourself a vintage lover or a modern decorator.
A Little Bit Bohemian
Image via Brittany Ambridge
Add an edge to your new decor by leaning into the wear and tear that comes with older furniture.
"I use eclectic textiles such as a flat weave rug which I mix in with rustic style furniture for a 'worn in look,'" Lau says. "I don’t use materials or furniture that are too new or shiny, instead I use materials that have an aged aesthetic."
"I used pops of color for lighting fixtures and vintage, antique or pattern tiles help curate a boho style," she adds. "Additionally, adding greenery to a room helps to bring this vision to life with lively pots and planters.” Bright colors will prevent your "worn-in look" from looking too old or outdated.
Image via Brittany Ambridge
Ground your outdoor seating area by making it a bit more fluid in terms of colors and shapes. Pair curves with geometric patterns and dark tones with punchy neons.
"Outdoor patio furniture is entering a darker, moodier phase than its counterparts of years past," Kersun says. "Curved backs and deeper colorways like blacks appear as more sophisticated than the ever-popular angular pieces we’re used to seeing.”
Find new ways to incorporate earthy motifs around your home, from lamps to figurines to wallpaper. Tropical or floral printed wallpaper looks even more elegant when contrasted with rustic textures, well-loved books, and nostalgic accessories.
"Inklings of nature are making their way into homes this season - think woody hues like walnut, stones like quartz and colors found in nature like olive and turmeric. A great way to subtly pull this trend into your home is with smaller accessory accent pieces,” Kersun says.
Rattan Chair
Walnut Dresser
A Collection Of Colors
Adding new colors to a space is a surefire way to make it feel brand new, even if you haven't actually put in that much effort.
“Bold patterns and colors are perfect for maximalist lovers. It’s about the wow factor!" says Lau. "Adding bold pops of color to your home is a fun way to bring excitement into your day, along with uplifting your mood and energy. It’s also so easy to achieve, you can add colorful pillows, beautiful flowers, ottomans, and even upholster some chairs.”
“While these design elements are traditionally considered to lean toward fall/winter, we’re seeing less “neutrals” and more browns and leathery textures for spring,” she says Kersun.
Throw Blanket
Coral Bar Cart
Textures, Prints, Patterns, Oh My!
Create a mix of your favorite prints — from animal prints to stripes — to make a space feel uniquely your own.
“I personally have always had a mix of different design styles throughout my home, and for spring, I’m seeing more people hop on the bandwagon instead of sticking to one cohesive style," Kersun says. "A great way to do this is by mixing patterns and prints like florals, stripes and geometrics all in the same space.”
“Adding texture to your space will be big this spring, and also makes for a great way to refresh your space," Lau says. "Adding a texture mirror, rug, or even sideboard is the best way to achieve this.”
Mix different textures, like a suede stool with a shaggy rug, to create visual interest.
Feelin' Nostalgic
"Vintage is having a huge moment right now. Not only is it a more responsible way to up-cycle, but I love vintage and antique furniture pieces because you will always get a unique one of a kind look," says Lau. "It’s a fantastic way to bring an element of surprise and a conversation piece to any space. One of a kind finds are the best way to tell a story."
Add in mid-century staples like velvet and brass, or a touch of the Regency era with gold, floral details.
Mixing vintage decor with trendy, ultra-modern pieces will create a look that transcends time, especially when those modern pieces are useful.
“Now more than ever, if not permanently, people are working from home and starting to invest in making the most of their space," Kersun says. "Enter high tech smart homes and dual purpose spaces - a living room may have had to become an office space, too, so using something like a bookcase for separation effortlessly creates an open, uncluttered space.”
Picture Frame
Tulip Glasses
