33 Decor Items to Add Bridgerton Style to Your Space
Bridgerton is the Netflix original we never knew we needed. We loved the romance and the outfits, as well as the luxurious, colorful homes that the characters lounged, gossiped and partied in. The key to incorporating that look into your own space is finding a color palette or a motif that fits your style, and if you're wanting to live in your own Regency-era paradise, look no further. From garlands and embroidered pillows to Grecian-style vases and statement mirrors, consider this your one-stop destination for Regencycore design tips.
Elliston Tufted Two Arm Chaise Lounge ($825)
Lounging can now look as luxurious as it feels with this velvet chaise lounge. The rolled arm and swooping back give it some extra romance.
A Velvet Tufted Ottoman ($695)
Balance both Regency and modern styles with this contemporary take on a velvet tufted ottoman.
A Hydrangea Garland ($53)
This hydrangea garland will bring life and color to your home on the coldest of winter mornings.
A Modern & Contemporary Gold Mirror ($260)
We might not need a golden gilded mirror, but it sure makes applying lipstick a lot more fun. Plus it hangs horizontally or vertically for whichever best suits your needs.
Wedgwood Hibiscus Teapot ($255)
Take your afternoon tea just like the Bridgerton's do with this blue and white teapot with gold accents. Bonus points if your tea party has cake.
Metal Loop Candelabra ($45+)
Just add two taper candles to complete this whimsical brass centerpiece and elevate any space. Plus its size means it's a great pick for smaller spaces.
Poppy Makeup Brush Holder ($24)
Give your makeup brushes the royal treatment with this delicate floral brush holder.
Kemp Pillow Cover ($198)
Add a variety of texture to your sofa with this beaded and tassel pillow cover. Don't worry, since it's all variations of one color, your room won't be overwhelmed.
Ceramic Vase ($30)
Not only does this vase bring Grecian sophistication to your home, but it also means you can display your favorite flowers in style.
Pendant Lamp Chandelier ($56)
Light up your dinner parties with this crystal chandelier.
Moira Wallpaper ($148)
This wallpaper will add class and sophistication to your living room, and it's made in York Wallcoverings' 1895 location!
Everly Quinn Velvet Polyester Swivel Barrel Chair ($1,200)
The pink tufted velvet will transport you to Regency England while the barrel shape and piping will keep you grounded in 2021. It's the best of both worlds!
Cayla Coffee Table ($496)
This gold table will add a bit of understated detail to your living room.
Verdure Table Lamp ($248)
A glamorous and delicate addition to your home, this table lamp will always *lighten* the mood.
Peacock Framed Wall Canvas ($28)
Step up your art game with a detailed painting in muted colors.
Artificial Lavender Floral Arrangement ($50)
Where else could you get a bouquet of wildflowers when there's four feet of snow outside?
Savorey Upholstered Bench ($186)
Greet your guests with a sophisticated lounging spot.
Heron Framed Wall Art ($50)
Add some personality to your walls with these two feathered friends.
Gresham Rug ($698+)
This extra soft rug will bring texture and depth to any space.
All Seasons Blackout Curtain Window Panel ($50)
Romantic and voluminous curtains are the perfect way to keep your neighbors from seeing all your binge watching.
Riverbend Home Antique White Metal Cake Stand ($70)
An antique style cake platter can also double as a decor piece.
Fahim 5 Drawer Chest ($370)
Store your shirts in style with this dark wood chest.
Monique Lhuillier Juliana Scalloped Appetizer Plate ($10+)
You'll have more reason than ever before to have a four-course meal with these scalloped plates.
Appoline Butter Dish ($24)
This butter dish looks like it's straight from the English countryside and it's really making us crave crumpets.
Handcrafted Glass Apothecary Jars ($35+)
Display your bath salts and soap with these sophisticated glass jars.
4 Panel Room Divider ($106)
Use this for privacy, to divide a room, or as an attractive addition to your space.
Floral Striped Lumbar Pillow ($22)
This detailed pillow will blend in with a variety of decor styles and work all year round.
Celine Four-Picture Frame ($168)
Display your favorite memories with this 4-in-1 photo frame set.
Huitt Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror ($620)
Get ready for your evening ball at this vanity set with plenty of room for all your favorite products.
Haleigh Upholstered King Louis Back Side Chair ($425)
The perfect match between antique and elegant, this round back King Louis chair is great as a statement piece or in the dining room.
AUBREY Wall Sconce ($358)
Add some flair to your lights with this floral sconce.
Jaslyn Woven Damask Bed Blanket ($218)
This woven blanket will bring a classic elegance into any room.
