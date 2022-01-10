7 Home Decor Color Trends That Will Take Your Space Into 2022
On top of closet purges and beginning-of-the-year decluttering, there's something about a new year — and all the new home decor color trends — that makes us feel extra creative. With so many colors from previous years declining in popularity, it's time for some new shades to take center stage. We got a peek at 1stDibs' Interior Designer Trends Survey, and from understated tones to bright neons, there's something for every kind of decorator.
Vivid Green
From emerald to sage to vivid Kelly green, turn your home into an oasis that will help you feel calm, peaceful, and rested. Make a statement with bold wallpaper and stunning furniture, or grab a few smaller pieces to round out a neutral room.
Try pairing this color trend with: Pink, blue, yellow.
Cobalt
Cobalt falls right behind earthy tones on 1stDibs' trend ranking. Navy fell by 43% (!) in interest, letting cobalt become the most popular blue for the new year. Bold and transparent with both silver and purple tones, this is a beautiful color to outfit any room in your home.
Try pairing this color trend with: Orange, pink, camel.
Faded Pink
Millennial pink, which captured less than 5% of 1stDibs' survey votes, might be out, but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to pink as a whole. Go for an earthier, rosy take on the color that gives it a sophisticated edge. It's neutral enough that it can become retro or ultra modern, depending on the vibe of your space.
Try pairing this color trend with: Cream, sage, brown.
Very Peri
The Pantone color of the year is a feminine and relaxed chic that we can totally get behind. Aside from being romantic and luxurious, it'll add some calm to your home. Bonus points if you pick a room with big windows because the combo of natural light with this gray-purple will make any room feel bigger!
Try pairing this color trend with: Gray, yellow, white.
Chartreuse
Bright and bold, this yellow-green might be springlike, but it's set to be the next color that transcends the seasons. Paint your walls for a dose of energy, or go for some smaller decor additions if you're unsure about wholly committing to such a vivid color.
Try pairing this color trend with: Orange, blue, cranberry.
Burnt Orange
A little bit rustic and a little bit '70s, this color adds the perfect amount of warmth to any space in a more subtle way than bright, pure orange. And while it might be one of the more laidback shades of orange, there are plenty of ways you can up the quirky factor, like with a fun sculpture or crazy wall art.
Try pairing this color trend with: Aqua, black and white, peach.
Aleutian
Sophisticated and serious without crossing over into boring, Aleutian is a very understated take on blue that will look good all year long. It's the ultimate peaceful color, which is the kind of mindset we need going into 2022! The delicate shade is great for breakfast areas or reading rooms.
Try pairing this color trend with: Pink, dark blue, peach.
