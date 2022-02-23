This New Collection From Lulu and Georgia Just Became Our 2022 Mood Board
We love the way we can change up a space just by updating the decor, and Lulu and Georgia's newest drop is getting our creative juices flowing. With its artsy approach to decor, and fun shapes and colors, their new collection with Sarah Sherman Samuel is the answer to all our 2022 home decor dreams. Keep reading to inspire your own spring home refresh!
Using unconventional, geometric details with products that are usually more classical (like splurging on this Toivo Pedestalin lieu of a more traditional column) will give your space an extra modern feel.
Curved furniture is all the rage right now, and grouping multiple pieces with rounded edges allows the room to come together naturally. Placing them on top of a square rug balances the curves with the rug's hard corners and we can't get enough.
Tie multiple pieces together with a theme — like the squiggle borders on this chaise lounge and chair. Bonus points if they're in the same color palette!
Once you have your main pieces, fill in the empty space of your room with vases, plants, and rugs. Don't be afraid to pair similar prints, like a checked rug on a tile floor; different sized squares and different colors keep it from being too matchy-matchy.
Another way to mix prints is to keep (almost) all of your decor within the same color scheme. Having a floor, tables, and decor that are all matching shades gives you more freedom to play with shapes and motifs, like line wall art and an artsy vase. It makes it more fun too!
We'll always say yes to a statement couch! You can't go wrong picking one in a bold color that also ties into the rest of your room.
Not only does a lighter wall color make a room feel bigger, but large windows can do wonders for how a space feels. And when your room feels bigger, you can add more furniture without feeling cramped. Yes please!
When you have an open floor plan, use your furniture placement to your advantage. Line your chairs and couches along the edge of your rug to give the illusion that you're in a room even if there aren't any walls. Adding pillows that match the opposite couch also brings things together visually.
Using decor to add color trend combinations throughout your bedroom ties everything together, and you can change it quickly and easily whenever you feel like it. We love amber and deep green, lilac and sage, and dusty rose and slate blue.
Mixing textures as well as shapes and patterns is a way to make things more interesting to look at with very little effort. We're obsessed with the velvet disc pillows!
Work with decor pieces that play on the vertical space in your room. A tall plant, upward wall sconces, and a long, tall side table work together to move your eye upward instead of making things look short and cramped.
When looking at rugs, go for one color combo or pick a bunch of different kinds! Picking rugs that are the same tone, have similar amounts of backspace, or use different patterns that are comparable sizes are all great combos.
