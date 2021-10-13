Jeff Kahn Teaches Brit About Sleep Debt and Circadian Rhythms
Getting a proper night's sleep is a huge struggle for many of us. When we don't sleep enough, everything is thrown out of whack, from our creativity, productivity, mood, sex life, and more. On this episode, Brit chats with Jeff Kahn, the co-founder and CEO of Rise Science, an app that helps you improve your sleep and daily energy by focusing on two key things: sleep debt and circadian rhythm.
Jeff breaks down how to use both of these concepts to understand your own sleep patterns, plus how to bounce back from sleepless nights. He also dispels a few sleep myths that distract us from getting the right sleep we need. Tune in to unlock your best night of sleep yet.
Sleep Debt and Circadian Rhythm Episode Highlights
- What the biggest misconceptions are about sleep
- Does falling asleep quickly mean you're a good sleeper?
- How to measure good sleep
- The long-term effects of sleep debt
- What are circadian rhythms and why are they important?
- Sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- The truth behind REM sleep
- The sleep placebo effect
- The benefit of blue light-blocking glasses
