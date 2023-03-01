10 Soothing Rain Sounds For Your Best Sleep Ever
March is Sleep Awareness Month, and we’re absolutely aware of how much we want to be sleeping well. In such a busy and stressful world, it’s not always easy to get quality shut-eye. Maybe you tried a neat new alarm clock, maybe you tried trading screen time for a good book, and maybe you even tried adding adaptogens and teas to your nightly routine. Those are all great options, but they may not always be the key to your best night’s rest. ASMR helps me drift off easily, and ambient audios like thunderstorm and rain sounds are some of my favorites for a good night’s sleep. Here are some of the best (and free) rain sounds on YouTube to lull you into a more restful routine.
The Best Rain Sounds for Sleep
Rainy days are the coziest. You just can't beat chilling out under warm lights with a mug of tea in hand, watching the raindrops drizzle. It's almost like the whole world stopped to stay in and listen to these soothing, universally calming sounds. So, cuddle up and explore some of our favorite rain sounds for the best night of sleep below.
Rain Sounds For Sleeping - 99% Instantly Fall Asleep With Rain And Thunder Sound At Night
According to Forbes Health, rain is the most popular sound people search for online. These classic storm sounds can help you feel more grounded and relaxed, contributing to a great night of sleep.
Relaxing Rain Sounds For Sleeping / Rain On The Roof In The Forest At Night
Visualize yourself falling asleep in this cozy, rain-covered cabin as you drift off. Talk about a dreamy scenario!
Relaxing Blizzard Sounds with Street Light
8 hours of blizzard sounds takes white noise and makes it more mellow. How does snow fall so silently yet still manage to sound so soothing?
Rain Sounds 10 Hours: The Sound of Rain Meditation
The pure sound of rain can wash away your worries, letting you unwind one drip and drop at a time. If you don't use it for falling asleep, this video is a great audio option to play alongside your meditation practices.
Rain Sounds For Sleeping - Heavy Rain and Thunder Sounds On Glass Roof at Night
It may seem antithetical for some, but thunderstorms can be calming for many. Each crack of thunder is like nature’s soundtrack, adding percussion to the sky’s lullaby. Plus, we love the realistic visuals on this video!
Is it good to sleep with rain sounds?
Playing rain sounds before going to sleep is great for you. Studies have shown that listening to rain sounds can slow down your heart rate and breathing, setting the stage for a restful night. In addition, rain sounds can mask and drown out distracting outside sounds that may keep you from sleep.
Listen & Sleep Immediately with Heavy Downpour Rain & Massive Thunder Sounds in Rainforest at Night
Pop on your best noise-cancelling headphones and prepare to doze off to this video in a matter of minutes. The downpour will surround you in all the coziness necessary to get a full night's sleep.
Listen to the rain on the forest path, relax, reduce anxiety, and sleep deeply
These droplets are a a little bit gentler to calm the anxieties and worries of the day.
What are some other good sounds to fall asleep to?
- White noise: Similar to TV or radio static, white noise holds all the known audio frequencies at equal level for a resulting sound that drowns out distractions.
- Pink noise: Pink noise is a similar constant stream of ambient sound, but is lower pitched than white noise. Many people find it even and relaxing.
- Ocean sounds: The sounds of nature, especially ocean waves, facilitate gentle focus and contentment. Their repetitive nature also mimics meditative sounds.
- 432 hz meditative music: Music tuned to 432 hz has healing benefits. The frequency allows one to feel more clarity, and the tuning is more relaxing and favorable than the 440 hz standard tuning we experience during the day-to-day.
- ASMR: ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response, is the tingling feeling some viewers experience in response to specific auditory or visual cues. The induced response is physically relaxing, and you can try it out for yourself with countless ASMR videos on YouTube.
3 Hours of Gentle Night Rain
The pitter patter of the softer rain sounds in this video can calmly aid your sleep, work, or study sessions.
Sleep Fast with Pure Nature Rain and Incredible Present Thunder Sounds
These sounds are live on YouTube at all times so you always have soothing sounds to click on. This is perfect for shift workers who don't get to sleep "normal" hours, or even for someone trying to catch a few z's on their lunch break.
Dream with Rain & Thunder Sounds for Sleeping
Get ready to take a deep breath and take in the grounding sounds of a thunderstorm in the forest.
