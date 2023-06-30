Transport Yourself To Cousins Beach With Local Eclectic's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Exclusive Jewelry Line
Desperately trying to decipher who Belly picks between Jeremiah and Conrad? Glad it's not just me! While we all wait for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Local Eclectic gave us a new way to channel Cousins Beach! Everyone's fave jewelry line released an exclusive collaboration with the Amazon hit, dropping 13 pieces inspired by Belly, Taylor, and the rest of the TSITP crew. This collection is limited, so don't let it slip away like August — you might even see Lola Tung wearing some of the pieces in the upcoming season! Here's what you can shop right now!
Silver Infinity Necklace ($85)
If a boy gives you this necklace, you have to fall in love, right? Belly might not know, but we certainly do!
Infinity Stud Earring Pack ($50)
These dainty little studs are so darling! Plus, they're giving all the whimsical romance wrapped up between Belly and Conrad...eek!
Teddy Bear Necklace ($50)
A necklace modeled after a carnival teddy bear? Yeah, add to cart.
Besties Friendship Necklace Set ($85)
Who needs boys when you've got your best friend by your side? Give the other half of this set to your sister, BFF, or first call in the middle of the night!
Daisy Charm Huggie Hoop Earrings ($50)
Daisy Charm Necklace ($65)
Daisy Charm Bracelet ($45)
Blue and Yellow Daisy Beaded Friendship Bracelet Set ($45)
Yellow Daisy Beaded Stud Earrings ($25)
Blue and White Daisy Beaded Necklace ($50)
Solid Gold Daisy Ring with White Topaz ($149)
While most of this collection is under $100, there are three solid gold pieces that can elevate your jewelry box in this collection, including this Daisy Ring with White Topaz!
Solid Gold Daisy Necklace with White Topaz ($149)
This dainty daisy might seem delicate, but the solid gold is sturdy — much like Belly herself.
Solid Gold Daisy Earrings with White Topaz ($119)
And of course every debutante has to have earrings to match her set!
What's your favorite piece in the collection? Let us know in the comments!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.