Our Fave Beaded Jewelry To Spice Up Your Summer Fits
As the temperature increases so does the color in our fits — and there's no time like the present to add a pop of color (or two, or three) to your outfit for the ultimate seasonal look. This year, we're all about accessorizing and are totally in love with all things beaded. From the cutest bags to fabulous beaded belts, now's the time to add the cutest beaded pieces to your cart and spice up your outfits. Keep reading for all of our favorite beaded jewelry finds, fit for every budget.
Necklaces
Anthropologie Beaded Beachy Choker ($48)
We love the blues in this piece, giving us all the sea-faring, fun, summer vibes!
VelvetCollectionShop Initial Choker Necklace ($31+)
Initial necklaces have been in vogue for years, and this beaded version is the cutest springtime accessory.
Susan Alexandra *Make Your Own* Kooky Tiny Joys Necklace ($116)
Channel your inner Y2K persona with this funky necklace. Oh and BTW, you can completely customize this fun piece.
AmbreCollection Esmeralda Necklace ($65+)
This beaded necklace is the perfect day-to-night piece. Whether you're on your way to work or ordering your favorite beverage at happy hour, you'll look stunning in this necklace!
Christina Magdolna Pink Opal Necklace ($665)
I mean — who doesn't love pink! This gorgeous opal necklace will stun at all of your summer soirées.
LizaluBeads Multicoloured Beaded Necklace ($18+)
We love all of the colors in this necklace. With so many options, you'll definitely find the perfect one for you.
Chan Luu Daphne Beaded Necklace ($175)
We're totally obsessed with the different shapes, colors and transparency in this necklace, and we're sure you'll be wearing this everyday.
Maison Irem Lolita Pearl Necklace ($160)
We love the pearl charms on this piece. Layer with some other necklaces for a stunning summer set.
LizaluBeads Multicoloured Beaded Necklace ($17+)
Show your personality through this necklace. All of your friends will be wondering wear you bought this piece!
JordanSkyJewelry Freshwater Pearl Necklace ($78)
We're totally into the muted color palette of this piece. If a ton of color isn't your thing, try this one on for size!
Susan Alexandra Secure Necklace ($118)
Susan Alexandra has the most fun and unique jewelry pieces on the market, and we're obsessed with this beaded design!
Bracelets
Pura Vida ($18)
A longtime go-to for colorful jewelry, Pura Vida has hundreds of cute accessories.
enewton classic gold 3mm bead bracelet ($46)
This stretch bracelet (Which comes in tons of bead sizes, BTW!) goes with literally everything. Accent any fit with this bracelet.
Anthropologie Beaded Stretch Bracelet ($28)
Who doesn't love pearls and colorful beads! Bring both to your outfits with this bracelet.
Anthropologie Gleaming Beaded Bracelet ($28)
You'll shine with this accessory as arm candy.
Anthropologie Beaded & Crystal Tie Bracelets, Set of 2 ($28)
We're all for any sets, and this multicolored piece is definitely on of our faves.
Chan Luu Stone Beaded Bracelet ($195)
This gorgeous bracelet is absolutely stunning designed to suit any outfit.
Anthropologie Metal Beaded Bracelet ($28)
These wide beads are absolutely gorgeous. You'll have plenty of people complimenting you with this lovely accent piece.
Susan Alexandra *Make Your Own* Pearly Tiny Joys Bracelet ($100)
We can't hide our love for Susan Alexandra! Customize your own bracelet and let your personality shine.
Logan Tay Bradley Beaded Bracelet ($30)
Logan Tay is another one of our fave small businesses. With so many unique designs, you're sure to find one you'll love!
BEITJEWELRY Freshwater Pearl Color Beaded Bracelet ($16.99)
Compliment your beaded pearl necklace with a bracelet to match.
Earrings
Anthropologie Glass Beaded Firework Earrings ($44)
These earrings will add a delightful pop of color to any outfit.
Anthropologie Vickie Beaded Hoop Earrings ($65)
If you're into hoops, these beaded ones are perfect for you. Talk about the cutest seasonal accessory!
Mignonne Gavigan Rosana Lux Earrings ($350)
Give your fit the perfect floral accent with these truly stunning earrings.
Let us know how you'll be styling your fave beaded jewelry pieces in our comments!
Header image courtesy of Susan Alexandra.
