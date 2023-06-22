The 5 Best Jewelry Trends For 2023
Admit it: you have a lucky necklace or pair of earrings that you always wear. I get it — I have a 14K gold necklace my mom gifted me when in high school that goes everywhere I go. I love that it doesn't get tarnished easily (shout out to waterproof jewelry!), so I can take worry-free dips at the pool or beach. But, sometimes I want to lean into a more playful style and trendier options like beaded jewelry.
Whether you crave minimalist or statement jewelry, the best jewelry trends for 2023 are the perfect guide for what to add to your personal collection next! Check them out!
Minimalist Jewelry
Image by Hey Harper
Nassau Gold Necklace ($59, was $67)
"Go big or go home" applies to a lot of things, but not when it comes to minimalist jewelry. This trend is all about dainty pieces that create a chic look — think small gold/silver hoops or a thin herringbone necklace. I love this option from Hey Harper, in all its simple, but elegant glory!
Statement Jewelry
Image by MAM
Gold Circle Hand Bracelet ($109, was $159)
Even if the rest of your outfit is casual, your jewelry can make a statement. From dangling earrings with asymmetrical shapes to stacked rings, this is the trend you reach for when you're not interested in playing small. MAM adds intrigue to your look with this unique bracelet that goes on your hand instead of your wrist — how innovative!
Jewel-Toned Jewelry
Image by gorjana
Lexi Octagon Drop Earring ($65)
Personally, I'm having a moment with emerald toned rings — kudos if they even match my velvet couch. This is one trend that's playful and very specific, giving a set color palette. It even give you the chance to wear jewelry that matches your mood, or you can choose to focus on jewelry that matches your birthstone. These earrings from gorjana are an absolutely gorgeous take on the jewel-toned jewelry trend, IMO!
Personalized Jewelry
Image via GLDN
Personalized Marseille Necklace ($92+)
Not that anyone has to know your name or birth year, but there's something wistful about having a gold-plated necklace detail just the way you like it and unlike anyone else's. It's another more specific trend — frivolous or not — that draws you closer to whatever piece you're wearing. I actually cried tears when my "1991" necklace got stuck in the vent of my washing machine, so there's that. If you're like me and looking to add a new personalized piece to your necklaces, I love the Marseille Necklace from GLDN!
Permanent Jewelry
Image via Catbird
The Hundred Summers Set ($133, was $156)
In the words of Andre 3000, this jewelry trend will be on your body "forever, forever-ever, forever-ever." Of course, if you have to have surgery, you can get it removed by the jeweler who placed your necklace, bracelet, or anklet on. Other than that, you won't have to worry about misplacing anything. Catbird, a beloved brand at B+C, has this darling set that's basically daring me to add to my cart.
Brit + Co's Favorite Jewelry Brands
It's not enough to just talk about 2023's best jewelry trends. In true Brit + Co fashion, no pun intended, we're sharing our favorite jewelry brands to shop.
- Mejuri - Featuring fine jewelry that's sustainable
- Daphine - Specifically designed to capture all of life's nuances
- Sucre Couture - Waterproof jewelry created with you in mind
- OMA The Label - Quality pieces that can be worn by anyone
- Hey Harper - Jewelry that's made of quality yet accessible
- gorjana - Jewelry created with passion
- GLDN - Minimalist and timeless jewelry you'll cherish
- Melinda Maria- Handcrafted jewelry you'll want to wear over and over again
Header image by Sucre Coutre
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.