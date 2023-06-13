'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast Celebrate Summer With American Eagle
The cast from The Summer I Turned Prettyare the stars of American Eagle’s latest campaign, which brings you summer-ready styles to encourage connection and self-expression through personal style. Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, and Lola Tung are the *perfect* faces for celebrating the warm season by donning AE’s iconic jeans, flowy button-ups, activewear, and trendy tops. Peep the collection below for styles to rock on even the hottest days of summer!
AE One-Shoulder Tank Top ($15, was $20)
Nothing says summer than showing a little skin, and this asymmetrical tank makes it all possible. Featuring ruched detailing along the body and a strappy back, this pick that comes in 7 vibrant shades is the ultimate summer going-out top.
AE Dreamy Drape Denim Highest Waist '90s Boyfriend Short ($49, was $70)
Channel some real nostalgia with this pair of boyfriend shorts! The pockets that adorn the front and back of the denim are super cargo-esque, adding practicality to an *already* comfy short style. Throw these on over your bikini after long beach days to look ethereal yet effortless.
AE Super Seamless Halter Top ($15, was $20)
Lola Tung sports the Seamless Halter Top with flair. This pick definitely recalls her role as Belly in those beachside moments.
AE Dreamy Drape Super High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Jean ($45, was $60)
Baggy jeans are *all the rage* right now, and aside from being super chic, the wide leg found on styles like this AE one doesn't make you feel like you'll undergo serious heat stroke in the dead of summer. This pick strikes the ultimate balance between tailored and tattered – ideal for casual 'fits.
AE Oversized Rolling Stones Graphic Tee ($35)
Dress yourself up in psychedelic colors with this Rolling Stones graphic tee – they'll match the real vibrance of the summer season, plus, you can step out looking super cute without feeling restricted by your top! Easily style this pick with jean shorts, or wear it over your swimsuit when you need a quick cover.
AE Snappy Stretch '90s Boyfriend Cargo Short ($25, was $50)
The AE x TSITP collection keeps bringing you slouchy, cozy styles. This pair of cargo shorts is a must-have for summer, as they're fitting, but not too tight, and breezy, but not too loose. It's the season of keeping it casual!
AE Ruched Knit Mini Dress ($40)
Continuing in the vein of easy, comfy summer styles, this knit dress is prime for a one-and-done outfit. The tie-front design pays a lovely homage to femininity, while the rest of the dress is relaxed. This one pairs well with summer sandals and light cardigans for layering.
Header image via American Eagle
