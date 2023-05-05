Grab Your Swimsuits Because "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2 Is Coming This July
What do beach afternoons, amazing music, and super cute best-friends-turned-something-more all have in common? They're all a part of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. After all, the story takes place on Cousins Beach and the ultra trendy soundtrack from the first season nearly broke the internet, especially since they featured brand new Taylor Swift rerecords. And then there's the Belly-Conrad-Jeremiah love triangle that may or may not be resolved.
We finally got an announcement for the second season, coming this summer, but there's a catch — we'll be getting episodes weekly instead of all at once.
Watch "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2 Announcement
In a hilarious skit, Jenny Han sends the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 the date of the premiere. It's only after they post all over social media that they realize Jenny sent it to them on accident! (We're not complaining, though).
Not only does this poster feature new outfits, new hairstyles, and new characters, but take a peek at who every character is looking at 👀. Only time will tell what drama and relationship arcs unfold.
What happens in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?
Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.
Who's starring in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?
Cast members like Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), and Sean Kaufman (Steven) are returning the show, with Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick as newcomers.
When will the show premiere?
The first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will be available to watch on July 14, with weekly releases until August 18. Talk about the perfect summer show!
Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2?
You'll be able to stream the series on Prime Video. It sounds like a pretty good time for a rewatch.
How many episodes will there be?
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will feature eight episodes. The first season's episodes all featured the word "summer" and the fact that this season's all feature "love" suggests the characters are starting to grow up and are having more relationship troubles. Here are the titles:
- “Love Lost” (Premiering July 14, 2023)
- “Love Scene” (Premiering July 14, 2023)
- “Love Sick” (Premiering July 14, 2023)
- “Love Game” (Premiering July 21, 2023)
- “Love Fool” (Premiering July 28, 2023)
- “Love Fest” (Premiering August 4, 2023)
- “Love Affair” (Premiering August 11, 2023)
- “Love Triangle” (Premiering August 18, 2023)
