17 Breezy Maxi Dresses You’ll Want To Live In All Summer Long
If you invest in one trend this season, make it big, billowy, breezy summer maxi dresses. In the height of the summer heat, they'll be all you want to throw on to keep cool and a little more covered from the sun. In neutral colors and soft prints, they're perfect for casual wear, and can easily be paired with all your favorite summer accessories like basket bags and woven shoes. In bright colors and bold patterns, they'll double as a date outfit for any occasion or check off your packing list for your next vacation. Or, toss either option on with crisp sneakers or sleek slides, and you've got an effortless yet statement-making ensemble. No matter your plans, an A-line cut or tiered silhouette in cotton and linen will have you looking and feeling cool all summer long. Start your maxi dress collection by choosing from one (or a few) of our favorites below.
Mango Ruffle Dress ($120)
Be the life of the party in this irresistibly fun, hot pink maxi dress.
Free People Floral Sundress ($148)
Feel true freedom in a floral, floor-length maxi dress you can wear anywhere from an outdoor concert or picnic to a casual date night.
Knox Rose Tiered Dress ($35)
Start your maxi dress collection with a classic, sleeveless tiered maxi dress. The subtle texture and lightweight fabric make this one extra easy to wear all summer long.
H&M Ruffled Dress ($20)
A bright, ruffled maxi dress will instantly make you vacation-ready, whether or not you'll actually be boarding a plane.
English Factory Ruffle Dress ($90)
Forego your typical floral-print wedding guest dress for a bold and beautiful floor-length number and pair with your favorite strappy sandals.
Eloquii Skirted Maxi Dress ($140)
An unexpected, organic print makes the classic cut of this maxi dress feel new again.
Nordstrom Tiered Cotton Dress ($99)
Say hello to your new favorite maxi dress — complete with a flattering sleeveless neckline, a roomy tiered cut, breathable cotton fabric, and yes, pockets!
Likely Payson Dress ($228)
Invest in a plaid maxi dress to take you from summer to fall with the right accessories. A charming cut out detail makes this one extra special (especially since you can still wear a bra with it!).
Mango Vent Dress ($100)
This one shoulder dress makes us want to book a vacation ASAP, simply so we have somewhere to wear it.
COS Linen Maxi Dress ($115)
For an easy, androgenous style, try this a-line cut, low back linen dress.
Lost and Wander Beachside Dress ($118)
The name says it all—this is the perfect maxi dress for beachfront strolls and oceanside vacations.
Old Navy Embroidered Sundress ($48)
A sundress by definition, this lightweight yellow dress is made even sweeter by embroidered flower details.
Reformation Tana Linen Dress ($248)
Speaking of sweet, this floral linen dress is the ultimate "nap dress" for floating in and out of your house all summer long.
Ganni Stripe Dress ($285)
Go from the beach to brunch with the girls in this bold print and carefree cut.
Wayf Plaza Cut Out Dress ($148)
This timeless maxi dress silhouette gets a modern touch with two subtle cut outs, making it fit for bridal celebration yet wearable long after.
Farm Rio Tropical Sunset Dress ($195)
When contrasted against a casual cut, a bright and playful maxi dress becomes a wearable wardrobe staple — we promise! Try with simple white sneakers to start.
H&M Sleeveless Dress ($25)
While it's natural to gravitate towards lighter, white dresses in the summer, a little black maxi dress is just as essential this time of year, as they're a little more forgiving in humidity and heat.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.