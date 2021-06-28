The 17 Best Water Bottles To Keep You Hydrated
You've probably heard — and heck, you may have clicked into this story because — you need to drink eight glasses of water a day. We now know that is a myth. Instead, we should be listening to our bodies and sipping when thirst strikes, something that is bound to happen on the regular in the hotter, summer months. (Does La Croix count?) Make sure you have the world's healthiest beverage on hand by keeping one of these environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing bottles at the ready.
Soma Glass Water Bottle ($35)
Taller and thinner than your average bottle, this calming pastel-and-bamboo design easily fits into a backpack or tote.
Glossier Water Bottle ($15)
We hadn't thought about matching our bottle to our blush until now, but we may never go back.
Work It Out Water Bottle ($20)
These inspirational mottos might technically refer to gulping all 24 ounces, but we're going to go ahead and consider "the bottle is half full" as an all-around reminder.
Candy Stripe Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($23)
Between its bright stripes and unconventional shape, this is a statement bottle.
"Phenomenal Woman" Poem by Maya Angelou Water Bottle ($36, was $45)
Take a little piece of multi-hyphenate Maya Angelou's empowering poem with you wherever you go.
Ello Devon Glass Tumbler with Lid ($13)
If you prefer drinking through a straw and are working to cut out the plastic kind, this vessel's for you.
Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle ($18)
Carrying this bottle is equivalent to having a personal cheerleader in your bag.
VitaJuwel Wellness Water Bottle ($78)
Wondering why this bottle's so pricey? It holds rose quartz, amethyst, and clear quartz, gems some believe have healing properties.
Glitter Bomb Pink Water Bottle ($26)
Add a little sparkle to the most mundane errand days with this bottle, which comes with a flip-up straw.
Nefeeko Collapsible Water Bottle ($12)
The ability to fold this silicone bottle down to almost half its size when empty makes it perfect for your next hike.
Geode Rose Bottle ($35)
S'well bottles are a classic, in part because they keep beverages cool for 24 hours and hot for 12. Now, the brand's outdone itself with this tranquil rose design.
Mami Wata Fruit Infuser Water Bottle ($22)
For those who find plain water unexciting at best, a fruit-infuser bottle creates the opportunity for endless flavor combos.
Hay George Sowden Water Bottle ($35)
If you leave this sleek water bottle on your desk, passerbys may very well mistake it for a piece of art.
Big Spiked Tutu Kiss Kit ($68, was $90)
A little bit punk, a little bit girly, this spiky bottle packs balm in its cap to ensure your lips stay hydrated, too.
Keemanman Creative Bulb Cup ($17, was $20)
You can also use this lightbulb-shaped bottle for loose-leaf tea. Talk about an aha moment!
Collapsible Wave Water Bottle with Carabiner Clip ($10)
Nothing's more portable than this bright container, which folds up flat in your purse or clips right onto a belt loop.
24oz On-The-Fly Lock-Top Bottle ($14)
It's not fancy, but the fact that you can drink from this Nalgene bottle with one hand and minimal spills has us sold.
