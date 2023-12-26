Trousers Are The Unexpected Wardrobe Staple For Stepping Up Your Workwear Game
For a more sophisticated sense of style, lean on trousers. You might be thinking of the uncomfortable, structured women's trousers of years past, but we're here to cheer on the pants for their more recent cozy makeover! From tailored classics to trendy wide-leg designs, these trousers are here to inspire your next office outfit or formal dinner party get-up.
Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Brushed Suiting Pant
The high waist on these trousers feels more formal, thanks to a nice pleated detail. A sleek belt would style so well with this pair!
Lululemon Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant
These basic pants prioritize the utmost comfort with a convenient elastic waistband that doesn't dig into you!
Open Edit Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers
The clean, crisp pleats on the front of these trousers lead up to a trendy wide leg fit.
Uniqlo Pleated Wide Pants
You can easily move free in these low-key trousers. They come in a handful of different colors from neutrals to warm tones in order to serve your each and every workday look.
Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant
High-rise trousers always have a trendier vibe, so this cozy pair will work well for dressing in and out of the office. Style with an oversized sweater for a casual look!
Banana Republic Sculpted Straight Pant
Black trousers make it easy to build an outfit. Just go with a white blouse and some ballet flats to complete your sleek 'fit!
Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants
You will fall in love with the huge pockets on these trousers.
Athleta Brooklyn Heights High Rise Wide Trouser
No zippers or buttons means these trousers are unbelievably easy to slip on and off. They have a lightweight feel to them so you can wear them during any season.
Halara High Waisted Plicated Side Pocket Wide Leg Waffle Casual Pants
If you feel like going bolder, these blue trousers will do.
Treasure & Bond Wide Leg Cotton Twill Trousers
The relaxed silhouette of these trousers make them a go-to contender for Fridays!
Gap High Rise SoftSuit Trousers
This drapey pair will still make your weekend wardrobe feel elevated.
Everlane The ReWool Way-High Drape Pant
Plaids are just perfect for fall and winter. Ease into the cozy vibes with these trousers that boast a heavier, warmer fabric.
J.Crew Wide-Leg Essential Pant
These trousers are made to fit slightly bigger, so you'll have some room to move around.
Topshop Slouch Straight Leg Trousers
This slouchy design feels super fit for workwear. Pair it with a simple button-up and clogs for that artsy appeal.
FarmRio High Waist Wide Leg Pants
The contrast between the high waist and wide legs on these trousers complements your figure in the coziest way possible.
ASOS Tall Wide Leg Pants
Made for the tall hotties, these gray trousers have just the right amount of length to help you suit up.
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant
The button detailing on these trousers will definitely draw all the attention to your get-up!
Hollister Livvy Wide-Leg Pants
Don this unique pant design with a folded-over waistline for dinner and drinks with the girls. For us, these trousers beat a mini dress any day.
Reformation Mason Pant
Lean into the red wine girl aesthetic with these softer-than-soft pants! Wear 'em with some sandals and a vest in the summer, or don a heavyweight coat for those colder months.
GapFit High Rise Runaround Trousers
These trousers are super dreamy, and you'll be so surprised by the comfort even on errand days!
Wilfred The Effortless Pant
Though these trousers appear structured, they're not really rigid. The pleating that runs down the leg adds some formality to a casual fit.
