10 Comfy Target Cardigans That Totally Scream Fall
There's truly no better feeling than that first autumn chill in the air, reminding you that it's time to grab a Starbucks PSL, run to Target, and shop all things fall. It's truly a superior feeling, especially when you know this little secret: Target has some of the best (and most affordable) trending sweaters and cardigans for fall for all your autumnal perusing. And while we all love stroll through Targetas much as possible, I pulled some super chic and comfy cardigans for you to shop right now. Here's what to add to your cart!
Target
A New Day Cardigan
A go-to style of mine is French-inspired look for fall — or as I like to call it, French Girl Fall. I'm always trying to emulate the cool girls of France and their incredibly put together, yet still cozy style for the autumnal months. So what better way than a boucle-esque cardi-jacket with gold button detailing? This cardigan will have everyone asking you where it's from!
Target
A New Day Cardigan Stripe
I loved the first cardigan so much that I had to add it in this incredibly chic striped version as well! It's one of their most popular finds on the site, and I love the simple way they've styled it with a white pair of tailored trousers. This makes for the easiest outfit combo to wear for work when you want to look presentable, yet still comfortable!
Target
A New Day Cardigan
A simple beige-nude cardigan will carry you through any season, but this one will particularly be your go-to in the summer-to-fall transitional period where it's not super hot, but not super cold. This cardigan would pair well with a skirt for a more dressed up look, or with a pair of jeans for a casual vibe. I just love this one!
Target
French Terry Cardigan
This french terry cardigan will become one of the pieces that you will immediately put on when you get home and transition into comfort mode. It's comfy, cute, and can still be worn out and about if you need to run errands. It's a super versatile pick that has the ultimate comfort level, IMO.
Target
A New Day Bolero
Boleros aren't going anywhere this autumn — they're still as popular as ever. I've waited to try this trend when it finally trickled from runways into department stores and more affordable places (like Target) because I didn't want to spend a fortune on such a trendy item. This cute cardigan, while trendy, is super affordable and allows you to test the trend at a much cheaper price point!
Target
Button Up Cardi Top
This cardigan is a little different than the others, taking on more of a blouse style. I think it's such a sweet and dainty piece that will make your outfit look very feminine and effortless. I like it styled fully buttoned up, or open with a cute top underneath like above!
Target
Universal Thread Cardigan
This khaki green has become one of my favorite colors for the fall season, because it goes beyond the traditional colors of yellows, oranges, and browns. It stands out a bit more, and looks great styled with trousers, or jeans and boots!
Target
Universal Thread Cardigan
You can never have too many cozy cardigans, so here's another great option to scope out. It is the softest fabric, with super flattering balloon-like sleeves. Can't you just see yourself wearing it while drinking a PSL on a chilly fall day? Because I definitely can.
Target
Oversized Cable Cardigan
Nothing screams fall quite like an oversized, cable knit cardigan. This one comes in an ashy gray that I've come to obsess over for the chillier months. What I really love about this one is that it's only $28, and it comes in sizes 4xs-4xxxl. We love to see varying size ranges!
Target
Nipped Waist Cardi
Cardigans with cinched in waists have been in for the last couple seasons. I can tell they're not going anywhere any time soon — and I love that because they're so immensely flattering on every body type. It cinches in your waist to define it, and then flares out to create dimension. C'est parfait!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
All images via Target
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.