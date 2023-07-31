The Top 10 Deals + Finds From The Lululemon Sale To Shop *Now*
For me, it can be really hard to wear anything that's not athleisure. What can I say? I'm a (reasonably) low-maintenance, WFH girly that *also* loves hitting the gym after-hours. There are tons of brands out there that offer movement-friendly leggings, sports bras, and sweat-wicking tank tops, but it feels like none of them measure up to the widely-adored Lululemon. It's what all the cool girls were wearing in school when I was younger, and the fact that they're still wearing the brand attests to its longevity and, TBH, its sheer power.
Staying loyal to Lulu comes at a cost, though – ahem, $100+ leggings?! It's not sustainable for the ol' wallet. Good thing Lululemon sales exists! They have a "We Made Too Much" tab on their site, and I've found only the *best* deals for you to shop today.
Does Lululemon do sales?
Yes, Lululemon does sales. Their sale section falls under the "We Made Too Much" tab on their website. The same styles on sale online are typically offered at the sale price in stores, too.
How often does Lululemon go on sale?
Lululemon marks down in-store and online items every Thursday morning. That means there are weekly deals to check out right before the weekend. Yes, please!
The Best Lululemon Sale Finds From The "We Made Too Much" Tab
Align Tank Top in Kohlrabi Green ($49, was $68)
The Align tank is a fan-fave, and it's now on sale in a multitude of colors!
Align High-Rise Pant 25" in Sunny Coral ($49, was $98)
Feel cool, calm, and collected in these high-waisted leggings that make any movement feel natural and cozy!
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4" in Pastel Blue ($49, was $68)
Going for a run? These short-shorts will be your BFF. Plus, they have pockets!
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length in Sonic Yellow ($49, was $78)
For chillier mornings or evenings, throw on this light long sleeve that's available at a generous discount!
Align Waist-Length Tank Top in Sonic Pink ($34, was $68)
Snag this yoga-ready tank top in a perfectly Barbie pink shade!
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu in Cayenne ($59, was $118)
Paying over a hundred for leggings is old news, baby! This gorgeous reddish flare style is great for errands or pilates class.
Align Bra Light Support A/B Cup in Dusty Clay ($29, was $58)
Keep it all together with this neutral sports bra that's equal parts functional and chic.
Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, A/B Cup in Flush Pink ($44, was $58)
Embrace the uneven in this adorable pink crop top. Pair it with Lululemon sale leggings, and you're golden!
Flow Y Nulu Longline Bra Light Support, A-C Cups in Kelly Green ($44, was $58)
This sporty get-up comes in a serene green for all your outdoor activities.
Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt Long in Mango Dream ($59, was $78)
Skorts are *so* fit for pickleball matches or long weekend walks. This one comes in a stunning orange, reminiscent of the summer season.
